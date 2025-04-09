 Skip to main content
Mixing up a G&T and more using citrusy Gray Whale Gin

By
Gray Whale Gin
Gray Whale Gin

Gin is such a fun spirit to work with because it can be so varied. From bold and juniper-forward to soft and floral, I do believe there’s a gin out there that can appeal to anyone — even people who think they don’t like gin.

One of our favorite gins, Gray Whale Gin, has fresh citrusy flavors that are perfect for this time of year. So whether you’re looking for a G&T for Gin and Tonic day, or something light and refreshing to toast the arrival of spring, you can try out these recipes.

Whale & Tonic

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Gray Whale Gin
  • 5 parts Fever-Tree Tonic
  • Mint sprig and lime wedge to garnish

Method:

In a highball glass filled with ice cubes, pour in the Gray Whale Gin, then top with tonic water. Garnish with mint sprig and lime wedge.

Coastal Tides

Gray Whale Gin
Gray Whale Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Gray Whale Gin
  • 1.5 parts Coconut water
  • 1 part Lavender syrup
  • 0.75 part Fresh lemon juice
  • Garnish: Lemon wheel

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake for 3-4 seconds and strain over fresh ice. Top with lemon wheel.

Whale Hello There

Gray Whale Gin
Gray Whale Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Gray Whale Gin
  • 0.5 part Fresh lime juice
  • 0.5 part Fresh lemon juice
  • 0.5 part Agave syrup
  • Garnish: Lemon and lime wheels


Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the gin, lime juice, lemon juice and agave. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, or strain over a rocks glass filled with ice, depending on preference. Garnish with lemon and lime wheels and serve immediately.

