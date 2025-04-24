Gin goes with everything! From strawberries to carrot

As an avowed gin lover, one of the things I enjoy about the spirit is its ability to mix with a wide range of ingredients. It can do some much more than a Gin & Tonic, as depending on the botanicals used in a particular gin it can be combined with everything from herbal lushness to bracing bitterness to fruity sweetness.
A balanced gin like Fords is a great choice for mixing as it isn’t overly sharp or bitter, but still has enough interest to add depth to any drink you make with it. These recipes from bartenders around the world show just how diverse gin drinks can be, combining ingredients from strawberries and coconut to carrot and grapefruit.
Miami Vice Negroni
Available at Sip & Guzzle (New York, NY)
- 250ml Fords Gin
- 250ml Campari
- 250ml Martini Rosso
- 250g strawberries
- 150ml coconut oil
Method:
Stem and quarter strawberries. Combine all ingredients except coconut oil in a vacuum bag and sous vide at 52° C for two hours. Strain through Superbag. Melt coconut oil and combine with infused batch. Let sit at room temperature for two hours. Store in freezer overnight. Strain through two coffee filters.
Salt & Pepper Martini
Available at Temple Bar (New York, NY)
Created by Michael McIlroy, Co-Owner of Temple Bar
- 2 oz Fords Gin
- 8 dashes Celery bitters
- A few drops saline solution
- 0.25 oz Giffard Piment d’Espelette
- 0.5 oz Manzanilla sherry
- 0.5 oz Blanc vermouth
Glassware: Coupe
Garnish: Sweety drop pepper
Method:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a sweety drop pepper.
Tale of a Bitter Bunny
Available at Library by the Sea (Grand Cayman)
- 5/6 oz Hopped Fords Gin
- 1/2 oz Campari
- 2/3 oz Fermented carrot cordial
- 1/3 oz Grapefruit husk vodka
- 1/3 oz Dolin dry vermouth
Glassware: Nick & Nof ora glass
Garnish: Small jar pickled crudité carrots
Method:
Stir & strain into chilled pony / Nick & Nora glass
Allegro
Available at The Connaught (London, UK)
- 25ml Fords Gin
- 25ml Patrón Silver Tequila
- 10ml Clab chilli distillate
- 30ml Marjoram cordial
- 2ml Coriander seeds bitter
- 15ml fresh lime juice
Glassware: Wine Glass
Ice: Chunk of ice
Method:
Stir all the ingredients and strain over a chunk of ice into a white wine glass.