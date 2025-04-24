 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Gin goes with everything! From strawberries to carrot

By
The Connaught
The Connaught

As an avowed gin lover, one of the things I enjoy about the spirit is its ability to mix with a wide range of ingredients. It can do some much more than a Gin & Tonic, as depending on the botanicals used in a particular gin it can be combined with everything from herbal lushness to bracing bitterness to fruity sweetness.

A balanced gin like Fords is a great choice for mixing as it isn’t overly sharp or bitter, but still has enough interest to add depth to any drink you make with it. These recipes from bartenders around the world show just how diverse gin drinks can be, combining ingredients from strawberries and coconut to carrot and grapefruit.

Recommended Videos

Miami Vice Negroni

Sip & Guzzle
Sip & Guzzle

Available at Sip & Guzzle (New York, NY)

  • 250ml Fords Gin
  • 250ml Campari
  • 250ml Martini Rosso
  • 250g strawberries
  • 150ml coconut oil

Method:

Related

Stem and quarter strawberries. Combine all ingredients except coconut oil in a vacuum bag and sous vide at 52° C for two hours. Strain through Superbag. Melt coconut oil and combine with infused batch. Let sit at room temperature for two hours. Store in freezer overnight. Strain through two coffee filters.

Salt & Pepper Martini

Temple Bar
Temple Bar

Available at Temple Bar (New York, NY)

Created by Michael McIlroy, Co-Owner of Temple Bar

  • 2 oz Fords Gin
  • 8 dashes Celery bitters
  • A few drops saline solution 
  • 0.25 oz Giffard Piment d’Espelette 
  • 0.5 oz Manzanilla sherry
  • 0.5 oz Blanc vermouth

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: Sweety drop pepper

Method:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a sweety drop pepper.

Tale of a Bitter Bunny

Library by the Sea
Library by the Sea

Available at Library by the Sea (Grand Cayman)

  • 5/6 oz Hopped Fords Gin
  • 1/2 oz Campari
  • 2/3 oz Fermented carrot cordial
  • 1/3 oz Grapefruit husk vodka
  • 1/3 oz Dolin dry vermouth                   

Glassware: Nick & Nof ora glass

Garnish: Small jar pickled crudité carrots

Method:

Stir & strain into chilled pony / Nick & Nora glass

Allegro

Available at The Connaught (London, UK)

  • 25ml Fords Gin
  • 25ml Patrón Silver Tequila
  • 10ml Clab chilli distillate
  • 30ml Marjoram cordial
  • 2ml Coriander seeds bitter 
  • 15ml fresh lime juice

Glassware: Wine Glass 

Ice: Chunk of ice 

Method:

Stir all the ingredients and strain over a chunk of ice into a white wine glass. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
From farm to café: What’s really driving record coffee prices this year
Why coffee prices are on the rise
Cup of coffee

Earlier in 2025, world coffee prices hit a record high and have remained at near-historic levels. According to the Klatch Coffee team, several factors are at play when analyzing the trends toward higher coffee prices. While each factor individually may cause small increases, the combination of factors has created the "perfect storm" for rising coffee prices.

Founder and Roastmaster of Klatch Coffee, Mike Perry, who serves as Klatch Coffee’s green coffee buyer, shares what's driving record coffee prices and why they've remained at near-record historical levels. Perry travels often to establish and maintain direct relationships with producers in countries like El Salvador and Panama.
How weather variability affects coffee prices

Read more
Toast the Italian sunshine with the Dolcevita cocktail
Disaronno

If you've spend any time in cocktail bars or among home bar enthusiasts, you've surely come across the brand Disaronno. Known best for its amaretto liqueur, the brand is something of an Italian institution, and it recently celebrated a remarkable 500 year anniversary.

To celebrate in appropriately Italian style, the brand has released a new cocktail making uses of its amaretto, herbal liqueur, and Irish whiskey. Created by mixologist Patrick Pistolesi and his team at the renowned Drink Kong Bar in Rome (where else?), the cocktail is a take on the beloved amaretto sour which makes use of bitter liqueurs to balance the sweet amaretto and pineapple juice to add a zingy, fresh note.

Read more
This season’s most unexpected cocktail ingredient is tea
Hibiscus tea in a cup.

Of all the cocktail trends for 2025 that were on my radar, here's one I didn't see coming: making tea the star ingredient.

Earl Grey tea in particular is having a moment in cocktail bars, where its floral, citrusy flavors are being incorporated into cocktails along with ingredients like lemon juice and gin. We've got some recipes below, and you can even have some fun serving these drinks in tea cups for something a bit special at your next party.

Read more