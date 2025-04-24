Gin goes with everything! From strawberries to carrot

Table of Contents Table of Contents Miami Vice Negroni Salt & Pepper Martini Tale of a Bitter Bunny Allegro

As an avowed gin lover, one of the things I enjoy about the spirit is its ability to mix with a wide range of ingredients. It can do some much more than a Gin & Tonic, as depending on the botanicals used in a particular gin it can be combined with everything from herbal lushness to bracing bitterness to fruity sweetness.

A balanced gin like Fords is a great choice for mixing as it isn’t overly sharp or bitter, but still has enough interest to add depth to any drink you make with it. These recipes from bartenders around the world show just how diverse gin drinks can be, combining ingredients from strawberries and coconut to carrot and grapefruit.

Miami Vice Negroni

Available at Sip & Guzzle (New York, NY)

250ml Fords Gin

250ml Campari

250ml Martini Rosso

250g strawberries

150ml coconut oil

Method:

Stem and quarter strawberries. Combine all ingredients except coconut oil in a vacuum bag and sous vide at 52° C for two hours. Strain through Superbag. Melt coconut oil and combine with infused batch. Let sit at room temperature for two hours. Store in freezer overnight. Strain through two coffee filters.

Salt & Pepper Martini

Available at Temple Bar (New York, NY)

Created by Michael McIlroy, Co-Owner of Temple Bar

2 oz Fords Gin

8 dashes Celery bitters

A few drops saline solution

0.25 oz Giffard Piment d’Espelette

0.5 oz Manzanilla sherry

0.5 oz Blanc vermouth

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: Sweety drop pepper

Method:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a sweety drop pepper.

Tale of a Bitter Bunny

Available at Library by the Sea (Grand Cayman)

5/6 oz Hopped Fords Gin

1/2 oz Campari

2/3 oz Fermented carrot cordial

1/3 oz Grapefruit husk vodka

1/3 oz Dolin dry vermouth

Glassware: Nick & Nof ora glass

Garnish: Small jar pickled crudité carrots

Method:

Stir & strain into chilled pony / Nick & Nora glass

Allegro

Available at The Connaught (London, UK)

25ml Fords Gin

25ml Patrón Silver Tequila

10ml Clab chilli distillate

30ml Marjoram cordial

2ml Coriander seeds bitter

15ml fresh lime juice

Glassware: Wine Glass

Ice: Chunk of ice

Method:

Stir all the ingredients and strain over a chunk of ice into a white wine glass.