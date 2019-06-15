6 Classic Gin Cocktail Recipes You Can’t Live Without

Share

You can’t talk about classic cocktails without talking about gin. The base of many great cocktails over time, this spirit provides light, floral, citrusy goodness in a glass — perfect for summer. Whether you want something spirit-forward, such as a Negroni, or something light and refreshing, like a French 75, gin has got your back.

To get you started, we’ve picked out six classic gin cocktail recipes that you need to know if you want your gin game on point. These span the range of flavors and strengths, so no matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. If you already know how to make these, we applaud you, and then encourage you to make them again, but switch up your gin. Using a floral-forward one? Try something a little more citrusy the next time around. You won’t be disappointed.

If you need a great gin to start with, check out the winner of The Manual Spirit Awards 2018 or some of our other favorite options. You should also have these gin mixers on hand.

Tom Collins

5 oz gin

1 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Club soda to top

Lemon slice to garnish

Method: In a Collins glass filled with ice, add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with lemon slice.

French 75

2 oz well-chilled sparkling wine

1 oz gin

.5 oz lemon juice

1 barspoon simple syrup

Lemon twist to garnish

Method: Shake gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup together with ice, then strain into a glass (we suggest a Champagne flute). Top with sparkling wine, give a quick stir, and garnish with a twist of lemon (or something herbal).

Singapore Sling

1.5 oz gin

.5 oz Cherry Heering Liqeuer

.25 oz Cointreau

.25 oz Benedictine

4 oz pineapple juice

.66 oz grenadine

.5 oz lime juice

1 dash bitters

Maraschino cherry to garnish

Pineapple slice to garnish

Method: Shake liquid ingredients together with ice and strain into ice-filled Collins glass. Garnish with cherry and pineapple slice.

Gimlet

2 oz gin

1 oz Rose’s Sweetened Lime Juice*

Lime wedge to garnish

Method: Shake gin and sweetened lime juice and strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

*Alternatively, you can try using .5 oz simple syrup and .5 oz lime juice.

The Vesper

2 oz gin

.5 oz vodka

.25 oz Lillet-Blanc

Lemon peel to garnish

Method: Shake liquid ingredients well with ice and pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Negroni

1 oz gin

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 oz Campari

Orange to garnish

Method: Stir ingredients together over ice. Garnish with orange slice or twist.

Article originally published June 27, 2017.