The Manual
Food & Drink

6 Classic Gin Cocktail Recipes You Can’t Live Without

Sam Slaughter
By

You can’t talk about classic cocktails without talking about gin. The base of many great cocktails over time, this spirit provides light, floral, citrusy goodness in a glass — perfect for summer. Whether you want something spirit-forward, such as a Negroni, or something light and refreshing, like a French 75, gin has got your back.

To get you started, we’ve picked out six classic gin cocktail recipes that you need to know if you want your gin game on point. These span the range of flavors and strengths, so no matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. If you already know how to make these, we applaud you, and then encourage you to make them again, but switch up your gin. Using a floral-forward one? Try something a little more citrusy the next time around. You won’t be disappointed.

If you need a great gin to start with, check out the winner of The Manual Spirit Awards 2018 or some of our other favorite options. You should also have these gin mixers on hand.

Tom Collins

tom collins cocktail
  • 5 oz gin
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • Club soda to top
  • Lemon slice to garnish

Method: In a Collins glass filled with ice, add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with lemon slice.

French 75

french-75-champagne-lemon-cocktail-thyme
  • 2 oz well-chilled sparkling wine
  • 1 oz gin
  • .5 oz lemon juice
  • 1 barspoon simple syrup
  • Lemon twist to garnish

Method: Shake gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup together with ice, then strain into a glass (we suggest a Champagne flute). Top with sparkling wine, give a quick stir, and garnish with a twist of lemon (or something herbal).

Singapore Sling

singapore-sling-cocktail-garnish
Andrea Nguyen/Flickr

Method: Shake liquid ingredients together with ice and strain into ice-filled Collins glass. Garnish with cherry and pineapple slice.

Gimlet

gimlet lime cocktail coupe glass

Method: Shake gin and sweetened lime juice and strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

*Alternatively, you can try using .5 oz simple syrup and .5 oz lime juice.

The Vesper

vesper-martini-cocktail-lemon
Cocktailmarler/Wikimedia Commons
  • 2 oz gin
  • .5 oz vodka
  • .25 oz Lillet-Blanc
  • Lemon peel to garnish

Method: Shake liquid ingredients well with ice and pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Negroni

negroni cocktail orange
  • 1 oz gin
  • 1 oz sweet vermouth
  • 1 oz Campari
  • Orange to garnish

Method: Stir ingredients together over ice. Garnish with orange slice or twist.

Article originally published June 27, 2017.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

More for Your Money: The Best 40-Ounce Malt Liquor
Up Next

The Ultimate Pillow Guide: The 6 Best Pillows for All Sleepers
bacon jerky
Food & Drink

How to Make Beef Jerky at Home

We enlisted Minneapolis-based chef Thomas Boemer to explain the process and share a beef jerky recipe.
Posted By LeeAnn Whittemore
copper kings destillare coffee chocolate liqueurs cafe martini
Food & Drink

Copper & Kings’ Newest Destillaré Expressions are the Perfect Mixers for Summer

Copper & Kings have released two new liqueurs in their Destillaré collection, both of which are perfect compliments to summer cocktails.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
igloo throwback collection coolers cooler retro featured image edited
Living

Take Your Cooler Back to the ’90s with the Igloo Throwback Collection

Everything from the '90s is new again, but nothing more so than the coveted Igloo Throwback collection.
Posted By Bryan Holt
jose andres beet poke salad vegetables unleashed book bowl
Food & Drink

Chef José Andrés’ Beet Poke Salad Recipe Will Transform Your Summer

Chef José Andrés' new book, Vegetables Unleashed, offers up a host of great veggie dishes, including this beet poke salad.
Posted By Sam Slaughter