4 simple gin cocktails anyone can make (that taste delicious)

Everyone can make these gin-based cocktails

Bartender pouring drink into cocktail glass
Tim Durand / Pexels

While we mix with any spirit during the warmer months (we live a good whiskey Highball), we tend to gravitate towards un-aged spirits like blanco tequila, vodka, white rum, and gin. The latter just might be our favorite spirit to mix with between June and September for a variety of reasons.

At its most basic, gin is a neutral distilled spirit (made from barley, wheat, corn, or other grains or ingredients). When it’s first produced, it closely resembles vodka. But while vodka is distilled and filtered to have as little flavor as possible, gin takes a completely different route.

Gin is flavored with juniper berries and various herbs and botanicals, including anise, Angelica root, Orris root, orange peel, cinnamon, and more. And while all gin needs to include the aforementioned juniper, the rest of the ingredients are up to the distiller.

Gin is a great mixing spirit. Its complex, pine-forward, floral aromas and flavors make it a perfect base for a summer cocktail (or any time of year). It pairs well with citrus, herbs, and various other fresh ingredients.

4 simple gin cocktails anyone can make

Gin cocktail
Devin Berko / Unsplash

Gin is a floral, piney, versatile spirit that’s well-suited for mixing into countless seasonal cocktails. It plays nice with floral, citrus, fruity, and herbal flavors. Some of the more iconic gin-based drinks include the beloved Gin & Tonic and classic Martini. But these aren’t the only simple, elegant, refreshing gin-based cocktails. Below, you’ll find four mixed drinks anyone can make with their favorite gin and a few simple ingredients.

Gin & Tonic

gin & Tonic
Vlad Tchompalov/Unsplash

When it comes to simple gin-based cocktails, there aren’t many as refreshing and easy to make as a Gin & Tonic. At its most basic, this highball drink consists of only two ingredients: gin and tonic water. A squeeze of a lime wedge that’s then dropped into the drink completes this simple drink. While the true origins of this classic drink are unknown, it’s believed that the British military was mixing their gin rations with quinine to make it more palatable as early as the 1850s.

What you need to make a Gin & Tonic

2 ounces of London dry gin
Topper of tonic water
Lime wedge garnish

The Gin & Tonic recipe steps

1. Add ice to a highball or pint glass.
2. Pour the gin into the glass.
3. Top with tonic water.
4. Stir gently to combine.
5. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Negroni

Negroni
Nuff / Unsplash

The Negroni is a simple, surprisingly flavorful drink that’s been around for more than 100 years. Consisting of gin, Campari (a bitter Italian liqueur), and sweet red vermouth, this drink was created in 1919 at the Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy. A man named Count Camillo Negroni came in and asked the bartender to make an Americano with gin instead of soda water. The rest is history.

What you need to make a Negroni

  • 1 ounce of Gin
  • 1 ounce of Campari
  • 1 ounce of sweet red vermouth

The Negroni recipe steps

1. Add ice to a rocks or old fashioned glass.
2. Pour in the gin, Campari, and sweet red vermouth.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Garnish with an orange peel.

Martini

Martini
Stanislav Ivanitskiy / Unsplash

The Martini (like many classic cocktails) has a bit of a murky history. While multiple tales of its creation exist, the most popular takes us back to the 1860s. This is when renowned bartender Jerry Thomas is believed to have created the drink at the Occidental Hotel in San Francisco when he mixed up a drink with sloe gin, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, and maraschino bitters. The modern-day Martini is a little different than the original.

What you need to make a Martini

  • 3 ounces of London dry gin
  • .5 ounces of dry vermouth

The Martini recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.
2. Pour in the gin and vermouth.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled martini glass.
5. Garnish with a lemon peel or a green olive.

French 75

French 75
Stephen Harlan / Unsplash

The French 75 is a simple cocktail made with gin, fresh lemon juice, champagne, and simple syrup. This World War I era drink was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris by renowned bartender Harry MacElhone. It’s a perfect mix of floral gin, tart lemon, sweet sugar, and effervescent sparkling wine. It only has a few ingredients, but they all work perfectly together.

What you need to make a French 75

  • 1 ounce of gin
  • .5 ounces of fresh lemon juice
  • 1-2 dashes of simple syrup
  • Topper of Champagne

The French 75 recipe steps

1. Add ice to a cocktail shaker.
2. Pour the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup into the shaker.
3. Shake vigorously to combine.
4. Strain into a Champagne flute.
5. Top with Champagne.
6. Stir gently to combine.

