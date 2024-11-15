This California gin is ideal for mixing with its juniper and citrus-forward flavors

A great gin is not only a pleasure to drink in a Gin & Tonic; it also adds nuance and interest to cocktails and any other mixed drinks that you use it in. We recently came across a gin that we love, Gray Whale Gin, which is full of interesting botanicals for the enthusiasts but also approachable enough for gin newbies to enjoy as well.

When we find a great gin like this, we’re always interested in the ways it can be used for cocktails, so we got advice from an expert. We got tips from Annarose Krone, the West Coast Ambassador for Gray Whale Gin, about how to mix this gin and the best drinks to make with it.

The flavors of Gray Whale

Inspired by the California coast line, Gray Whale makes use of botanicals found in the region that trace along the migratory path of the gray whale. That includes juniper from Big Sur, limes from Temecula Valley, fir trees from Sonoma, sea kelp from Mendocino Coast, mint from Santa Cruz, and almonds from Central Valley. Some of those are pretty typical for a gin, like juniper and lime, while others are extremely unusual, like sea kelp and fir. The combination of the familiar and the new is part of the appeal, as the gin has citrus and mint flavors that are easy to enjoy but also has some more unexpected notes for interest.

As well as tasting good, the gin aims to raise awareness about the need to protect California’s environment, particularly its beaches and coastline, so the brand partners with the ocean conservation organization Oceana and donates to the 1% for the Planet group.

Advice for mixing with Gray Whale Gin

Given its unusual botanicals, it might seem like a tricky spirit to work with. But Krone says that its flavors are actually an advantage, letting home mixologists work with different aspects to bring out the flavors they are most interested in.

“Gray Whale is a versatile gin for crafting cocktails due to its unique botanicals,” Krone said. “You can choose to emphasize the ingredients already there, like using mint, but you can also lean into complementary flavors — for example, coconut and lavender, as featured in our Coastal Tides cocktail. Lavender complements the herbal botanicals of fir and mint in Gray Whale, coconut highlights the overall coastal flavor profile from the botanicals, and then citrus, both in the cocktail and a botanical in Gray Whale balances it all into a bright and refreshing drink.”

If you’re unsure where to start, then it’s never a bad plan to look at the botanicals used in a gin to take inspiration for cocktails. With Gray Whale, for example, you might want to work with the mint or the almond flavor by using fresh mint or almond syrup. And like many gins, adding in some dried juniper berries as a garnish or adding a squeeze of fresh lime juice is never a bad call.

“There are so many directions you can go with crafting a Gray Whale Gin cocktail at home, especially taking inspiration from the six sustainably sourced or wild-foraged botanicals along the California coastline,” Krone said. “If you want to play up the lime, it works great for bright, sour cocktails. And you can create a savory cocktail highlighting the kombu, fir, or mint. Gray Whale Gin’s botanicals also really stand for themselves if you’re a martini drinker — a fun way to take inspiration from the botanicals with just a highlight is with bitters. I’m a big fan of adding orange bitters and using a blanc vermouth for my Gray Whale Gin martinis.”

You could also try out classic gin cocktails like a Gin Gimlet, which uses a simple combination of gin, lime juice, and sugar syrup to highlight the nuances of a gin, or work with both the citrus and the more complex botantical flavors by using the gin in a drink like the Corpse Reviver No. 2 or its cousin the Sunflower, which pile on the citrus with Cointreau and lemon juice, and add a floral note with elderflower liqueur.

If the fruity and floral side of things doesn’t appeal to you so much, though, you can also try going savory. Savory gin drinks are an underrated art form, including Martini variations like the Vesper (which adds vodka and Lillet Blanc to gin for a sharp, bitter version of a Martini) or the Gibson (which uses pickled onion as a Martini garnish for more savory oomph). And then there’s the gin version of the Bloody Mary, sometimes known as a Red Snapper, which pairs gin with tomato juice for a surprisingly delicious and fresh combination.

“Savory cocktails are a personal favorite of mine, especially with Gray Whale Gin,” said Krone. “When it comes to food, the key to balancing a dish is salt, fat, and acid, and the same goes for a savory cocktail. Luckily with Gray Whale Gin, all of those elements are built in to the spirit waiting for you to play with them. For salt, it’s the kombu, the fat comes from the almonds creating a velvety mouthfeel, and the acid is represented by the citrus. Gray Whale Gin is perfect for Vespers, Red Snappers, and Gibsons!”

Finally, when it comes to mixing with gins, one tip to remember is that you needn’t only look at gin cocktails. When a gin has an interesting botanical base, you can also use it in place of other spirits in classic cocktails. With its minty qualities, you could use Gray Whale in a Mojito in place of the white rum, or with its lime flavors, it would make for a great Moscow Mule in place of the vodka.

“Gray Whale Gin definitely works in place of other spirits, and I think a big contribution to that is its use of California juniper, which has a more subtle punch of alpine than other varieties,” said Krone. “Being able to distinguish the other botanicals from the juniper gives Gray Whale Gin its versatility. Possibly controversial, but you can find me at a bar ordering a Gray Whale Gin margarita on the regular. For home drinkers, I recommend using our Whale Hello There recipe for perfectly balance twist on a margarita.”

To get you into the mixing mood, we’ve got a selection of cocktail recipes that are perfect for showcasing the flavors of this distinctive gin.

Big Sur Sunset

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

1 part Lemon juice

0.75 parts Raspberry syrup

0.5 parts Orgeat

1 Egg white (optional)

Garnish: Fresh raspberries

Method:

If making with egg white, add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with no ice, add ice, and shake again. If making with no egg white, add all ingredients into cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with raspberries.

*Raspberry Syrup can be store-bought or homemade. If making the syrup, combine 4 oz berries, ½ cup sugar, and ½ cup water in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat until simmering, stirring occasionally. Simmer for 5-7 minutes until the berries have disintegrated into seeds. Muddle if needed. Fine strain syrup to remove seeds and berries. Let cool completely before using. Store in an airtight container in a refrigerator. Keeps for 2 weeks.

Punch by the Ocean (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

8 parts Gray Whale Gin

4 parts Lillet Rouge or Cocchi Rosa Vermouth

4 parts Watermelon puree

4 parts Fresh lemon juice

6 parts Ginger beer

Garnish: Fresh mint

Method:

Combine all ingredients except ginger beer into large drink vessel. Fill with crushed ice and top with ginger beer. Briefly stir to combine. Garnish with mint.

Coastal Tides

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

1.5 parts Coconut water

1 part Lavender syrup

0.75 part Fresh lemon juice

Garnish: Lemon wheel

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake for 3-4 seconds and strain over fresh ice. Top with lemon wheel.

Whale Hello There

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

0.5 parts Fresh lime juice

0.5 parts Fresh lemon juice

0.5 parts Agave syrup

Garnish: Lemon

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the gin, lime juice, lemon juice, and agave. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, or strain over a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist and serve immediately.

Oceanside

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

0.75 part Salted simple syrup

0.75 part Lime juice

6 mint Leaves

Soda water

Garnish: Mint sprig

Method:

To make Salted Simple Syrup, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and 1 tsp. salt in a saucepan. Heat until sugar and salt are fully dissolved.

To make the Oceanside, add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake for 3-4 seconds. Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with mint sprig and fresh mint.

Elderflower Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Gray Whale Gin

0.5 part Carpano Bianco

0.5 part Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts Prosecco or Cava

Club Soda

Garnish: Lemon twist

Method:

Add all ingredients to a wine glass and top with ice. Garnish with lemon twist.