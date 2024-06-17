A light and floral variation on the Corpse Reviver No. 2

One of the classics of the cocktail canon is the Corpse Reviver No. 2, a combination of gin, Lillet Blanc, and triple sec that is fruity and complex and has been popular since its inception in the 1930s. But while many cocktail enthusiasts know this drink well and often order it at bars, there are also many variations on this well-known choice that are worth trying out as well.

For the summer, one delightful but lesser-known choice is the Sunflower. This version of the Corpse Reviver uses elderflower liqueur to add a sweet, floral, violet-y note to the classic flavor profile. It also uses a tiny dash of absinthe to add a complex, anise note that lingers as a finish.

To add the little small tang of absinthe, you only need a very small amount as absinthe is a very powerful flavor. Instead of adding absinthe directly into the mixture, you add a little amount to the glass. To do this, take your coupe glass and pour in around 5 ml of absinthe. Then swirl it around the glass so it coats the sides, before pouring the absinthe away. This leaves a small amount of absinthe to add a hint of flavor.

With the absinthe rinse done, the rest of the recipe for the Sunflower is simple. It’s an equal parts drink, similar to the Last Word:

1 part gin

1 part triple sec (typically Cointreau is the most popular choice)

1 part elderflower liqueur (typically St. Germain is the choice for this)

1 part lemon juice

You take the four equal parts and ice, and add everything to a shaker. Shake well and strain into the couple. Garnish with a lemon twist and enjoy!

