Feel the sea breeze with these seaside-inspired gin cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Sea-Ginerita The Peppered Shore

Savory cocktails are everywhere this year, and I couldn’t be happier about that. While there’s certainly a place for a sweet or fruity treat once in a while, there’s something about a bracing, salty cocktail which I find so compelling — and a welcome break from the typical cocktails you see in most bars and restaurants.

As a huge gin lover I’m naturally a big fan of savory gins, which can use ingredients as diverse as celery, basil, thyme, salt, and kelp to add a herbal, green, fresh and fragrant note to a spirit that plays perfectly in savory drinks,

Recommended Videos

So I was excited to see these cocktails featuring the Seaside Gin from Sheringham Distillery, which uses coriander, cardamom, and locally sourced and sustainable kelp to add flavor as well as more traditional botanicals like juniper, rose, and citrus.

Sheringham has two recipes for savory-focused cocktails that show off all the flavors of an unusual gin like this one, perfect for refreshment without the sweetness.

The Sea-Ginerita

Ingredients:

1.5oz Sheringham Seaside Gin

0.5oz Triple Sec

1oz Lime Juice

0.5oz Simple Syrup

Seaweed Salt Rim

Method:

Rim a rocks glass with crushed seaweed salt. Shake all other ingredients with ice, double strain over fresh ice, and serve.

The Peppered Shore

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Seaside Gin

1 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Fresh lemon liqueur (or substitute with additional Seaside Gin for a more classic take)

0.5 oz Agave syrup I 1-inch piece of cucumber, chopped

Pinch of black pepper

2 dashes cucumber bitters

Method:

Muddle the chopped cucumber with Seaside Gin in a shaker tin, add the lemon juice, lemon liqueur (or extra gin), agave syrup, black pepper, and cucumber bitters, fill with ice and shake well. Fine strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a cucumber slice and a light dusting of cracked black pepper.