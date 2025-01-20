Savory, minimal, nostalgic: These are the top cocktail trends for 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Savory cocktails The rise of mocktails Minimalist cocktails Nostalgic cocktails Favorite cocktails

With a new year ahead, we’re looking forward to all the exciting cocktails we’ll get to drink in the next 12 months. Last year saw a wave of trends like warm cocktails for fall, a beginning of interest in savory cocktails, and everyone getting into mezcal cocktails and while the adventurous embarked into the world of sotol cocktails.

So, what’s on the slate for 2025? We asked two experts, 2024 US World Class Bartender of the Year and Mezcal Unión influencer Jonathan Stanyard and Angel’s Envy Global Head of Brand Education Angel Teta, about what they’re looking out for in the world of cocktails this year and what their top tips are for enjoying these trends at home.

Savory cocktails

We hinted that savory cocktails were on the rise, and it looks like 2025 is set to be the year they go mainstream. Whilst there have always been classic savory drinks like the Bloody Mary or the Gibson, our experts predict this year will see more bartenders experimenting with savory ingredients like mushrooms, seaweed, and even meats.

Stanyard loves to incorporate these flavors along with smoky mezcal, using methods like making your own tinctures or searching out interesting bitters to add a distinctive note to your drinks.

“Incorporating Mezcal is a simple way to add savory flavors to a cocktail instantly. When I want smoky notes and delicate citrus, I typically reach for Mezcal Unión Uno for a richer texture; the Mezcal Unión El Viejo can provide cinnamon, wood, and mesquite notes,” Stanyard said. “I’ve also been seeing a lot of tomatoes being used as savory ingredients, along with some great vegetables like mushrooms, beets, and even cheese. Incorporating these ingredients into a mezcal cocktail can create the ultimate savory experience. By using a tincture or bitters, you have the potential to impact flavor and aroma with small amounts of liquid. I am a big supporter of using atomizers for powerful ingredients. Our power of smell is directly correlated to our taste receptors.”

I’m personally an enormous fan of celery bitters, which I throw into practically everything but especially Gin and Tonics which are based on more herbal, savory gins. They add a deep, hefty flavor, which some will find too vegetal, but which I love to match with fresh, green, herbal flavors.

Stanyard also advises seeking out fresh ingredients wherever possible: “Like all recipes, savory cocktails need proper balance. A clear spirit will work best when using fresh, savory ingredients, like greens or brighter flavors. Mezcal Unión can be a great addition with its fresh vegeta, and subtle smokey elements. While using something more dark and rich in flavor, it can benefit from being paired with an aged spirit. Adding contrasting ingredients to balance the result is most important. A savory cocktail needs a fair amount of acid or spice to compliment the salty or earthy base. If you can balance sweet, salty, spicy, and sour, you can create the next-level cocktail experience.”

The rise of mocktails

Another huge trend this month, and this year generally, is for low-alcohol or no-alcohol cocktails. Mocktails aren’t just an afterthought any more, but a big area of interest for bartenders as people look for healthier options and cut down on their drinking.

“The non-alcoholic category is booming partially due to bold and intriguing flavors,” Stanyard said. “I have seen some bars working with ingredients like beets, soy sauce, and fermented teas to enhance non-alcoholic cocktails’ flavors and appearance. Exploring unique flavor combinations, like cola with coffee, chocolate, soy sauce, or a garden spritz with fennel, cucumbers, and blueberries. Think outside of simply adding these flavors to the cocktails and push the boundaries. You can make flavored ice, foams, or infusions to elevate the overall experience. Dehydrate a fresh ingredient to make a powder for flavored dust to add to the rim or top of a foamy cocktail. This ties in flavor with a visual aspect that can capture the guest’s attention.”

Teta concurred but said she was particularly interested in lower-alcohol options: “The ‘mocktail’ movement is undoubtedly on the rise, but what truly excites me is the growth of the ‘low ABV’ trend, prioritizing quality over quantity. This approach focuses on selecting premium spirits, using slightly less than the traditional 1 or 2 ounces called for in recipes, then elevating the drink with flavorful non-alcoholic ingredients like Verjus, sparkling teas, or N/A vermouths. I see a significant future in the N/A modifier category, as it offers greater flexibility in production and flavor development, creating options that are just as impactful and satisfying, even without the ABV.”

Minimalist cocktails

And on that note, prioritizing quality over quantity is another trend both experts saw as being important. Instead of complex drinks with scores of ingredients, or strong booze with a high ABV, there will be a focus on minimalist, well crafted, locally sourced ingredients and drinks.

That makes for drinks and experiences which are memorable, rather than overly intoxicating: “The overarching sentiment is that guests want to remember their nights out, and the industry is responding by delivering unique, crafted experiences—even on a random Tuesday,” Teta said. “I’ve seen this with curated playlists, custom edible garnishes, and innovative savory ingredients that tie into the chef’s menu. The possibilities are endlessly adaptable, and I hope to see more bars and restaurants lean in.”

Stanyard also saw a focus on quality as key here: “The famous saying of quality over quantity while incorporating fresh ingredients is the key to successful minimalist cocktails. Find a spirit that has the flavor profile you want to work with, and then use a mixer that can embellish that base spirit. Many companies produce a variety of great mixers you can select from or create your own. Get out into your community and visit local farmer’s markets to get the most vibrant options for your creations. Use the ingredients to make juices, syrups, infusions, and crafty garnishes. Applying these tips can elevate an average two-part mixed drink into a memorable cocktail.”

Nostalgic cocktails

There’s also been a rumbling about drinkers looking for a retro, nostalgic experience. You can see it in the quiet resurgence of Midori, that icon of the 80s, and my beloved favorite, the Amaretto Sour.

“I’ve heard rumors about the Lemon Drop making a comeback, though I haven’t seen it fully resurface just yet,” Teta said. “What I am seeing is Amaretto coming back on the scene in a big way. One of the best recipes highlighting it is the split-base Amaretto Sour with bourbon—an elevated twist on the classic 70s cocktail, made famous by a bartender pal of mine. It’s a perfect example of how timeless flavors can be reimagined with a modern edge and definitely my favorite variation on that 70’s joint.”

Trending spirits

We’ve also seen highlighted interest in whiskey, mezcal, and tequila in recent years. Now, Teta thinks that it’s the turn of rum: “When it comes to spirits, I believe aged rum is poised to finally receive the love it deserves—especially with three of the top ten trending cocktails featuring rum. Can’t wait to see where that momentum leads! Also, the growing trend toward more savory flavor profiles is paving the way for increased international influence, which is incredibly exciting. Think ghee-washed spirits, Chinese five spice, gochujang, Aleppo pepper, preserved lemon, and high-end olive oils as garnishes. The creativity and depth of these ingredients open up endless possibilities for innovative cocktails.”

Favorite cocktails

As for what our experts will be drinking themselves this year, Teta says she’s all about the seasonal and local choices: “For me, it’s about savoring the flavors of the moment, wherever I happen to be. A bourbon peach smash in Charleston during spring, a rhubarb milk punch in London at the close of summer, or a white port and tonic in Lisbon as the autumn sun sets—those are the moments when a drink becomes truly personal.”

While Stanyard will be looking to lower alcohol options: “I have embraced the low ABV category for the past couple of years. I plan on digging into that realm this year by expanding on my favorite cocktail, the Americano. The template is simple: an Italian red bitter, sweet vermouth, soda water with a fresh orange peel. You can plug and play different options to explore new flavor combinations. It is common to swap vermouths or bitters, but you can change the lengthener from soda to a flavored option or work in some infusions to make this three-part cocktail a new trend. One thing is that an Americano is always refreshing, aromatic, and never overwhelming, making it my go-to for 2025.”

He also offered a couple of options to create at home, embracing the savory and minimalist trends:

Mezcal Unión Apium

Ingredients:

2 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 oz lime juice

4 of dashes celery bitter

Garnish: Celery Microgreens, Celery Salt

Method:

Add all ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain over a glass with ice. Use celery microgreens and celery salt as a garnish.

Elotes

Ingredients:

Mezcal Union Joven

Corn Whiskey

Corn Liqueur

Mexican Spice Mix

Blue Corn

Lemon

Corn Milk

Corn Foam

Method:

Blend whole milk with canned corn, including the water from the can, until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any solids, creating a smooth corn milk. In a blender, combine corn milk, full cream, simple syrup, a pinch of gum arabic, and salt. Blend until fully incorporated and smooth. Pour into a siphon. Charge the whipper with two NO2 cartridges, shaking well after each charge.

Ingredients For Corn Foam:

400 mL Whole Milk

600 g Canned Corn (no strain)

200 g Full Cream 35%

40 mL Simple Syrup

1 pinch Gum Arabic

2 g Salt

2 NO2 Cartridge

Directions For Corn Foam:

Blend whole milk with canned corn, including the water from the can, until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any solids, creating a smooth corn milk. In a blender, combine corn milk, full cream, simple syrup, a pinch of gum arabic, and salt. Blend until fully incorporated and smooth. Pour into a siphon. Charge the whipper with two NO2 cartridges, shaking well after each charge.