 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Natsu Sour cocktail is a modern take on Midori melon liqueur

Bright green, sweet, and full of melon flavor, Midori is making a comeback

By
natsu sour cocktail img 8567 1
Omakase Shoji

Even as a regular cocktail drinker or as someone with a well stocked home bar, one ingredient that you have likely seen but may not have tried is Midori. This bright green Japanese melon liqueur was all the rage in the 1980s, but since then it’s been relegated to the dusty nether regions of many bars. However, it is now making something of a comeback, and adventurous mixologists are finding new uses for it.

Although it has been rather overlooked during the craft cocktail boom of the last few decades due to its sweetness and bright color, Midori is almost unique for its melon flavor. If you’re going to use it in a cocktail then a little goes a long way, but it’s wonderful fun to play with to add a fruity edge and a dash of green to your drinks.

Recommended Videos

A cocktail recipe from Omakase Shoji, a new omakase restaurant in Chicago, shows off how to use Midori by combining it with Haku vodka (made from Japanese white rice) plus lemon and mint for sharpness, and egg white for a light texture and a frothy top. The Natsu Sour brings together these Japanese ingredients for a modern take on this charmingly retro melon liqueur.

How to make a Natsu Sour

Courtesy of Omakase Shoji

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Haku Vodka
  • 0.75 oz Midori
  • 1 oz egg white
  • 0.75 oz lemon
  • 0. 5 oz mint syrup

Method:

Dry shake the vodka, Midori, egg white, lemon, and mint simple syrup in a shaker tin without any ice. Then add ice cubes and whip shake. Double strain into a frosted martini glass and garnish with cucumber bitters and mint leaf.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
This IPA cocktail breaks all the rules
Combing IPA with Aperol and grapefruit juice for a rich, sharp drink
Hazy IPA

No style of beer has taken the world by storm quite as much as the IPA. From the juicy, lush West Coast IPAs to the more hazily defined East Coast IPAs, you'll find a whole world of styles and flavors within this booming beer category.

The one thing that all IPAs have in common in a strong, hoppy flavor -- though not all IPAs have to be bitter hop bombs. And while the style has traditionally be associated with higher abvs to carry more flavor, there are also a range of low-abv options which have become available in recent years, so you can enjoy an IPA that you can sip on all day.

Read more
Everyone’s talking about the Alberto Martini. Here’s how to make it
Combing gin and vermouth with Fino sherry and Cointreau
Vodka martini

The martini is an eternal cocktail classic, but as with all things, it is subject to trends. For a while the fashion was for very dry martinis -- that is, ones which are almost all gin and very little vermouth -- but now the pendulum of tastes is swinging on to something different.

To me, a very dry martini isn't terribly interesting. It is, after all, mostly just chilled gin. But the combination of gin and dry vermouth is wonderful, so I am a fan of a wet martini. In fact, I even like a reverse martini, which has more vermouth than gin and is a more refreshing, lighter take on the drink.

Read more
What is Aperol? The bittersweet Italian liqueur your home bar needs
It's time to learn about Aperol
Aperol

 

If you’re an avid cocktail fan, you’ve probably enjoyed a before-dinner Aperol Spritz before during the sweltering summer months. This simple, elegant, refreshing drink consists of Prosecco (Italian sparkling wine), soda water, and Aperol.

Read more