Enjoy the smoky flavors of mezcal in these winter cocktails

Cozy mezcal cocktails for short days and dark nights

By
Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

The smell of a fireplace is one of the great delights of winter, and if you love all things smoky then odds are good that you’ll enjoy mezcal too. These drinks from Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal are perfect for enjoying the smoky flavors in seasonal winter cocktails.

Mistletoe Mezcal Sour

Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 Egg White

Method:

Dry shake the egg white in a cocktail shaker for several seconds. Add the remaining ingredients and ice. Shake again and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Fireside Cranberry Negroni

Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz Sweet Vermouth
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with several fresh cranberries.

Spiced Cranberry Mule

Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • ½ oz Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice
  • 3 oz Ginger Beer
  • Garnish: Lime wheel

Method:

Fill a copper mug with cracked ice. Add mezcal, lime juice, and cranberry juice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel and a piece of candied ginger.

Golden Penicillina

Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • ¾ oz Honey Simple Syrup (2:1)
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 2 slices Fresh Ginger (½-inch thick)
  • ¼ oz Fósforo Tobalá Penca

Method:

Muddle fresh ginger with honey simple syrup in a shaker. Add lemon juice and mezcal (reserve the Penca for later) and shake with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Float the Penca on top and garnish with candied ginger.

Pequeño Coco

Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • 8 oz Coconut Cream (unsweetened)
  • 8 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 8 oz Evaporated Milk
  • 1½ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp Ground Nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp Ground Clove (optional)

Method:

In a large blender or mixing bowl, combine mezcal, coconut cream, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove (if using). Blend or whisk until smooth and fully incorporated.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to chill and let the flavors meld.

Pour in a coupe or rocks glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg & cinnamon.

