Fósforo Mezcal's Ensamble is designed for mixing into elevated cocktails

Mezcal is getting more and more popular in cocktail bars thanks to its smokey, complex flavors and the diversity and interest found between different local brands. Unlike tequila, which is made purely from Blue Weber agave, mezcal can be made from a range of agave types, each of which gives its own distinct flavor.

That makes for a fun drinking experience, but it can make mixing mezcal into cocktails a bit more complex. So well-regarded brand Fósforo Mezcal has released a mezcal especially suited to mixing, Ensamble, which uses both Tobalá and Espadilla agaves for a rich mouthfeel and approachable flavors of papaya, pepper, and pear.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering what type of drinks to use mezcal for, you can either try some of the mezcal cocktail classics or experiment a bit with combining mezcal with fruit juices and amaro, as suggested in the Ensamble recipes below.

Paloma de Puebla

Ingredients:

2 ounces Fósforo Mezcal Ensamble

1 ounce Grapefruit Juice

3/4 ounce Lime Juice

3/4 ounce Simple Syrup

Top with Sparkling Water

Meths:

Mix ingredients in a Double Old Fashioned glass with ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with a tajin and/or salt rim with a lime coin on top.

Tommy’s Mezcalrita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fósforo Mezcal Ensamble

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Agave Syrup

Method:

Measure ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled old fashioned glass with ice and a tajin rim. Garnish with a lime coin.

M&M on a Rock

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Fósforo Mezcal Ensamble

½ oz Amaro Montenegro

1 dash chocolate bitters (optional)

Method:

Measure ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled and strain into a chilled old fashioned glass with ice. Garnish with the pith of an orange.