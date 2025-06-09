 Skip to main content
Hublot launches Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 in orange ceramic

Summer vibes: Hublot's orange ceramic big bang unico evokes sunset and ocean waves

Hublot big bang summer range
Hublot introduces the Big Bang Unico Summer 2025, a limited edition of 100 watches. It features a micro-blasted orange ceramic case and a sky-blue bezel, evoking the look of summer light on the sea. Priced at $31,300, the watch highlights Hublot’s expertise in coloring high-tech ceramics and its innovative strap systems.

The orange ceramic case represents a significant manufacturing achievement, requiring precise temperature control and material blends to achieve its deep, golden sunset-like color. Drawing on two decades of ceramic expertise, Hublot uses zirconium-based compounds baked at high temperatures to create scratch-resistant cases with vibrant colors.

Measuring 42mm across and 14.5mm thick, the watch maintains the bold yet wearable proportions typical of the Big Bang line. The micro-blasted finish gives texture to the bright orange case, while the sky-blue ceramic bezel offers a striking contrast. Six H-shaped titanium screws secure the bezel, emphasizing the watch’s structural design. Two dark blue case elements, with matching screws, complete the three-color scheme.

The open dial reveals the technical details of the HUB1280 Unico Manufacture movement. White Super-LumiNova coats the Arabic numerals and hour markers, which sit above the date wheel. A yellow central chronograph seconds hand adds a fourth color. The movement’s main plate, bridges, and date wheel are dark blue, and the 60-minute subdial at 3 o’clock is sky blue.

The column wheel chronograph is visible at 6 o’clock, showcasing Hublot’s in-house movement expertise. This movement consists of 354 parts, runs at 28,800 vibrations per hour, and offers a 72-hour power reserve. It features a silicon escapement and flyback function, allowing the chronograph to be reset and restarted with a single push. The transparent case back displays the dark blue movement against the orange case.

Hublot’s One-Click system allows users to change straps easily without tools. The watch comes with three rubber straps—orange, dark blue, and sky blue, each with a white lining—enabling quick changes to suit different moods and occasions, from beach outings to formal events.

While the color combination recalls Gulf Oil’s racing cars, Hublot states that the inspiration comes from summer, not motorsports. This mix of colors is more dynamic than the single-tone 2023 Sky Blue model, demonstrating how thoughtful color pairing can elevate a design.

The watch is water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water sports, even with the chronograph in use. Both the front and back sapphire crystals have anti-reflective coatings. Two chronograph pushers and a large crown ensure reliable operation near water.

With only 100 pieces available, the Summer 2025 edition appeals to collectors who appreciate Hublot’s mastery of materials and seasonal themes. The $31,300 price reflects the complexity of ceramic manufacturing and positions the watch among luxury sports chronographs.

This release reinforces Hublot’s commitment to bold colors and advanced materials, proving that summer inspiration can lead to serious watchmaking.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
