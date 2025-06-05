BEAMS unveils its exclusive Salomon sneaker for the summer

BEAMS is no stranger to working with some of the biggest names in footwear, such as Reebok and Birkenstock, and it’s once again proving it by collaborating with Salomon. Known for their quality performance features and rugged products, Salomon is a go-to for the ultimate hiking or trail shoe. For this new collaboration, BEAMS has taken on one of Salomon’s iconic 2000s-era trail sneakers and given it a modern upgrade exclusive to the pairing. Since you won’t find this colorway anywhere else, it’s bound to be the new must-have outdoor shoe of the season. Utilizing Salomon’s latest footwear technology, this sneaker collaboration is a stylish grab and a practical choice.

The exclusive BEAMS x Salomon ACS + OG

BEAMS and Salomon have produced a new version of Salomon’s ACS + OG sneaker from the 2000s for this new exclusive model. The entire sneaker’s design invokes a steel grey alloy hue in its upper and synthetic overlays for a sleek monochromatic look. Adding to the design are black detailing and yellow accents that contrast color. A mesh upper and rugged outsole that adds to its comfort and practicality. Staple to the design is the brand’s Agile Chassis System, which adds stability and shock absorption. The sneaker will be released via BEAMS’ webstore starting on June 7. An all-around versatile and stylish sneaker, the BEAMS x Salomon ACS + OG sneaker is a must for all those looking for their next trail shoe find. As with previous BEAMS designs, this Salomon silhouette highlights its functional features whilst maintaining a practical look you can use in any season.