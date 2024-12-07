 Skip to main content
District Vision and New Balance’s new trail shoe might be their best collab yet

By
Although District Vision and New Balance have collaborated an impressive four times, their latest collaboration is one of their sleekest designs yet. Released in two colorways, the newest sneaker is all about using organic lines and materials over cutting-edge details. Through innovative processes and footwear technology, the latest collaborative sneaker differs from the rest favoring features over out-of-the-box designs. A simple and understated silhouette, the new release is a versatile and adaptable shoe that can easily fit into any wardrobe. While fans of larger-than-life designs might feel underwhelmed by the sleek and minimalist sneaker, this new release shows how even trail shoes can be sophisticated and timeless. Made to transcend the trends, this sneaker is necessary for anyone who favors quality construction and materials. 

District Vision + New Balance Hierro V8 Trail Running Shoe

Inspired by classic 2000s running shoes, the Hierro V8 Trail Running Shoe is all about simple and organic lines. Crafted using translucent ReGrin, this collaborative shoe makes use of New Balance’s recycled compound made from car tires and running shoe soles. 3D and rubberized prints are layered on this material to give the sneaker more durability and dimension. For branding, the shoe touts the classic “N” logo on the side with a small red dot representing District Vision’s eyewear adventures. Vibram’s EcoStep Natural technology makes up the outsole using the base’s same colors for a monochromatic look. Both hues come derived from naturally occurring substances. For the “black” hue, the brands use charcoal-based pigments, while the “bone” color uses a blend of titanium dioxide and charcoal. Both iterations of the sneaker are now available via New Balance, District Vision, and selected retailers for $195 each.

