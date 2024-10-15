New Balance brings back 740 sneaker

We are not the same. Because you are different from us, be it by personality, gender, body type, or stylish desires, we shouldn't be bound to wear the same suits made in the same way for the same people. We should be wearing something different, something representative of who we are and what message we want to send to ourselves. When it comes to buying suits, it can feel like a profoundly impersonal process of deciding which style the powers that be have decided is fashionable this season, choosing a size that is somewhat close to us, and enthusiastically buying it in hopes that a tailor can make it more fit for us. SuitShop is taking steps to change that process by launching a made-to-order program set to celebrate you and the differences that make us all unique.

Made for everyone

Do you know what the biggest problem with the fashion industry is? It isn't that it is disconnected from its customer base. It is actually quite connected to it, which is why it is an incredibly profitable business. The problem is mass-producing a stylish garment using mannequins. We don't know about you, but we're not built like mannequins. Maybe we used to be, perhaps we never were, but we likely never will be again. That means that almost every mass-produced garment we buy isn't made for someone with a body like ours. SuitShop's MTO program ensures that you can grab something unique to your personality, that fits your body, and that you can be proud to wear without trying to alter from a mannequin. Celebrate the things that make you unique and grab something no one else will have.

Get Unique