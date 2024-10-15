New Balance brings back 740 sneaker

Retro sneakers have been making a comeback for several seasons, and now New Balance is taking it one step further. While the shoe company already has a long list of beloved sneakers, the 740 is a different kind of retro sneaker that speaks to the true Y2K style. First released in the 2010s, the 740 has gone under a refresh to reflect modern times, without losing its retro style. While the shoe’s appearance is reminiscent of its Y2K era, the technology and details behind it speak to the advancement of the sneaker technology. And while the 740 hasn’t seen shelves in a few years, it’s ready to make waves with two refreshes, which look to make an impact with a brand new audience. Along with this release, New Balance and rapper Aminé are gearing up for a collaboration release of the 740 in November.
New Balance 740 Green Sea Salt
New Balance has introduced more sleek features on the 740 sneakers for this redesign. Starting with the most prominent change, the 740 has simplified the ABZORB midsole to match the rest of the shoe. New reflective panels and contrasting ribbon eyelets are also included. The shoe is made of a mesh base and green/silver metallic overlays to add a touch of interest to the design. While there’s no mistaking the retro-inspired color combination and design, the 740 is made to cater to modern runners and their needs. The updated 740, priced at $110, will be available via New Balance’s website starting October 16 and in-store at select retailers beginning October 20.