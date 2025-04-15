Action Bronson and New Balance announce their next colorful sneaker

It hasn’t been long since the announcement of Action Bronson and New Balance’s first sneaker release of the year, and now the pair is gearing up for their follow-up. Equally as colorful and vibrant as the first iteration, the newest collaborative sneaker is bolder. As with their first campaign, the duo took to everyday chefs, butchers, and craftspeople to showcase the newest release. As part of the brand’s MADE in USA branch, the sneaker takes the form of one of New Balance’s most iconic and recognized silhouettes. Like the previous collaboration, this sneaker is one of New Balance’s most eclectic designs, making it a must for those who enjoy maximalist style. While there’s no telling how many sneakers this pair decides to release in 2025, there’s no doubt they will all be bold statement pieces.

Action Bronson x New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Ainõzama”

Named Ainõzama, the newest collaborative sneaker once again sees a reiteration of the New Balance 990v6. Created with a layered upper, this sneaker features a base that combines royal blue, neon pink, silver, orange, and seafoam green hues. Tying all these colors together is a brown suede mudguard and sole unit composed of off-white, gray, and taupe hues. A true blend of various colors, the Ainõzama sneaker is one of the most colorful sneakers in the New Balance line-up today. Those looking to add the second Action Bronson x New Balance sneaker to their collection can begin purchasing on April 18 via Bronson’s SpecializingInLife platform, which currently accepts access signups. The retail price of the sneakers is set at $220.