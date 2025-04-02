 Skip to main content
Action Bronson and New Balance partner up on a colorful collaboration

By
After closing out 2024 with a chic collaboration, New Balance and Action Bronson are back in action again for another stellar design. Under the company’s “MADE in USA” line, the latest collaborative sneaker from New Balance and the multi-hyphenate is all about the usage of color. Having teased the colorful option for the better part of six months, the release of the new sneaker is welcome news to those who have come to know Bronson for his New Balance collaborations. Only one part of the planned designs between the pair for 2025, the latest sneaker, is more than enough for old enthusiasts until the next release. However, those looking to grab a pair first will want to stay alert, as a raffle is the only way to purchase these sneakers before its official global release. 

Action Bronson x New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Citizen of the World”

In their fourth reiteration of the 990v6, the New Balance and Action Bronson sneaker is a wonderful blend of different hues. Crafted with a white mesh upper, leather and suede overlays offer contrasting materials and colors. Tones of red and pink offer a pop of color, which brightens the design. An off-white sole adds a traditional touch to the sneaker without feeling too out of place. A royal blue color adds a darker note to the lining, while orange leather lightens the forefoot. With all these details in a statement co-branding add-on, this sneaker is a wonderful blend of accents. Those looking to add this lively shoe to their rotation can enter a raffle on April 4 via Bronson’s SpecializingInLife platform. This will be users’ first chance at grabbing a pair before a wider release expected to land on New Balance’s website on April 25.

product photo of end. salomon

For any company, each anniversary marks a new milestone worth celebrating. In 2025, UK-based retailer END. reached another major milestone with its 20th anniversary. The retailer contacts its closest partners for collaborations, events, and exclusives throughout the year to celebrate the occasion. One of their long-time collaborators, Salomon, is celebrating with a new XT-6 that dazzles with its pops of color. To reimagine this 2013-era sneaker, the duo has updated the sneaker with a new color palette that feels better suited for the modern era. Donning plenty of premium footwear technology, this design isn’t just about looks; it also provides the quality performance from Salomon. While the year will likely bring many enticing collaborations from END., there’s no doubt that their long-time partnership with Salomon continues to shine. 
END. x Salomon XT-6 ‘Emerald’

 Using Salomon’s XT-6 silhouette as the base, the newest collaborative sneaker from the brand and END. dons an eclectic emerald green and platinum silver colorway. Featuring mesh and abrasion-resistant TPU uppers in platinum silver, with a rich emerald green adorning the outsole. This green hue is also found on the tongue and stitching near the laces. The texture of an emerald jewel adorns the co-branded insole for a hidden pop of color and style. Completing the emerald-inspired makeover is a textured pattern underfoot that mimics the light and depth of an emerald jewel. Salomon’s signature quickLace closure finishes the design, ensuring users feel secure and comfortable in the shoe. This new sneaker gem will retail $195 and can be found online via END.’s web store on March 28.

new balance green sneakers

It’s well known that New Balance has numerous silhouettes and designs that have become wardrobe staples. From the 9060 to the 990v6, these models have helped reshape the brand’s lineup in recent seasons. One of their most beloved models, the 1000 design, has become a crowd favorite, especially with their recent collaborations and releases. With a new release, New Balance is again taking up the 1000 silhouette for a new colorway that’s rich and decadent. First released in 1999, this retro sneaker has been reimagined in recent years with more modern features to help cater to a brand-new audience. With a brand new color and the same reliable footwear features, the latest New Balance 1000 is a fun retro option to help liven up your shoe rotation. 
New Balance 1000 “Dark Olivine”

Taking hints from military color palettes, the most recent New Balance 1000 sneaker, nicknamed ‘Dark Olivine,’ is a rich and decadent sneaker that adds depth to the design. Donning a light moss green upper with an olive leather mudguard that contrasts and adds dimension in every turn. Featuring a light grey sockliner and midfoot shank, the earth-inspired color palette is evident. Also included are embroidered details and reflective accents, while the ABZORB midsole continues New Balance’s premium footwear technology. Retailing at $150, the ‘Dark Olivine’ sneaker is available for purchase via Extra Butter before hitting the New Balance web store for a wider release. Although the shoe hasn’t hit an expansive release yet, there’s no doubt that the colorway is a great option for spring and beyond.

On sneaker on green background

While there are few ways to combine white and green in a footwear design, On has created a refreshed version of a favorite color combination. While classically attached to the adidas Stan Smith sneaker, the green and white color combination is a sleek and classic palette that fuses color in a subdued manner. Giving nods to the traditional tennis sneaker, this color combination is now the base of On’s next sneaker release. Donning a sporty luxe design, the newest shoe of On’s lineup rivals those classic tennis shoes with a few modern upgrades. Along with Revolve and FRWD, this new collaboration group has decided to upgrade a safe go-to style for a new generation that looks to add color to their elevated athleisure fits. 
FRWD, Revolve & On Cloudnova Form 2 

 

