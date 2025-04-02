Action Bronson and New Balance partner up on a colorful collaboration

After closing out 2024 with a chic collaboration, New Balance and Action Bronson are back in action again for another stellar design. Under the company’s “MADE in USA” line, the latest collaborative sneaker from New Balance and the multi-hyphenate is all about the usage of color. Having teased the colorful option for the better part of six months, the release of the new sneaker is welcome news to those who have come to know Bronson for his New Balance collaborations. Only one part of the planned designs between the pair for 2025, the latest sneaker, is more than enough for old enthusiasts until the next release. However, those looking to grab a pair first will want to stay alert, as a raffle is the only way to purchase these sneakers before its official global release.

Action Bronson x New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Citizen of the World”

In their fourth reiteration of the 990v6, the New Balance and Action Bronson sneaker is a wonderful blend of different hues. Crafted with a white mesh upper, leather and suede overlays offer contrasting materials and colors. Tones of red and pink offer a pop of color, which brightens the design. An off-white sole adds a traditional touch to the sneaker without feeling too out of place. A royal blue color adds a darker note to the lining, while orange leather lightens the forefoot. With all these details in a statement co-branding add-on, this sneaker is a wonderful blend of accents. Those looking to add this lively shoe to their rotation can enter a raffle on April 4 via Bronson’s SpecializingInLife platform. This will be users’ first chance at grabbing a pair before a wider release expected to land on New Balance’s website on April 25.