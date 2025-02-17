 Skip to main content
New Balance’s latest release is a nautical dream

backside of new balance sneakers
It’s a known fact that New Balance has mastered the concept of reviving archival designs in recent seasons. In their latest revival, the athletic company has taken on a long-lost favorite and given a seaworthy remix. While this New Balance design already dons a retro look, its rerelease has infused a few modern details that elevate its performance and look. Using a slight ombre effect and touches of colors, this nautical shoe is a perfect option for those looking for something more lively for the upcoming Spring season. Although New Balance’s latest releases have seen the brand reach for stealthy and moodier designs, this new sneaker is fresh air for your wardrobe. 

New Balance 1000 “Nautical Coral”

side product photo of new balance sneaker
Using the retro 1000 design as a base, the latest rerelease sees the archival silhouette upgraded with a new colorway and modern details. A gradient effect is used in the mesh and suede uppers that transition from light grey to light blue to navy and culminate in a navy blue midsole. Adding a pop of color are coral-toned accents throughout the shoe, including the “N” logo on the side. A coral “1000” branding is also featured near the toe for another modern touch. Set to be released on February 20, fans can purchase their pair via the New Balance website and selected retailers for $150. Not your average New Balance design, the 1000 is a classic silhouette that has finally seen the spotlight again. A preview of what the brand has in store for the upcoming new seasons, the Nautical Core is an ideal shoe to liven up your athleticwear. 

Viberg ushers in a new season with the first S/S 25 drop
Viberg releases new footwear collection
model wearing suede lace up shoes

With a new season just around the corner, it’s typical to see brands start to release their newest collections. However, unlike most brands, Viberg not only treats their fans to a new design but indulges them with an entire collection drop. To celebrate the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025, the brand has launched their first drop that showcases a variety of footwear options full of style, luxury, and elegance. While this drop is full of ideal choices, it’s only the beginning of Viberg’s Spring/Summer releases, with many more expected. Whether you’re a dress shoe fanatic or like to keep it casual with sneakers, the latest Viberg release is your one-stop shop to start building your Spring/Summer wardrobe. 
Viberg’s Spring/Summer ‘25 collection 

Not one to release just one design at a time, Viberg’s first Spring/Summer ‘25 drop is full of all the footwear basics you need for a stylish season. Included in the drop are loafers, boots, sneakers, and lace-up shoes that will easily become your go-to favorites throughout the year. Those looking to upgrade their Spring/Summer wardrobe will enjoy Viberg’s Bristol loafer, Savoy shoe, Regent shoe, and Rockland Bucher shoe. These shoes are available in waxy leather and suede, giving users the chance to pick the material that best suits their wardrobe. Coming in classic and traditional silhouettes, these lowkey styles are the perfect basic dress shoes everyone needs in their wardrobe. 

Reebok celebrates big with new anniversary sneaker
Reebok releases new sneaker
reebok sneakers on the concrete

Like many athletic brands, Reebok is known for its classic and timeless silhouettes that have managed to transcend the trends. One of the brand’s biggest models, the Club C 85, is a staple in many wardrobes thanks to its versatile look and practicality. For those looking for the ultimate casual sneaker that brings style, there’s seldom a better choice than the Club C 85. In 2025, Reebok’s famed sneaker turns 40 and the brand is celebrating it properly. With a new release that commemorates four decades of this classic sneaker, Reebok continues to blend its iconic styles with more modern features. Created as an everyday shoe for tennis players, the Club C 85 has come a long way since its inception in 1985 and seemingly has a bright future still ahead. 
The 40th Anniversary Club C 85

For the 40th anniversary, Reebok is releasing a new Club C 85 edition with all of the original features you love with a few commemorative details. Crafted with original premium garment leather, translucent gum cup sole, and a microfiber lining for comfort and durability, this sneaker has all the features you already know. To celebrate the occasion, the sneaker also comes with a custom Club C 85 logo with tonal debossing, a 40th-anniversary logo on the sock liner and arch bandage, and a custom-branded box. Available in a classic white and grey color combination, the Club C 85 Vintage is the ideal everyday sneaker you’ll want to pick up daily. Retailing for $120, this special edition sneaker is likely to fly off the shelves with many loyal fans looking to celebrate such an iconic design.

The latest adidas collaboration is nothing short of a retro classic
adidas announces new collaboration shoe
black adidas bowling shoe

While adidas is home to many classic and iconic designs, the brand doesn’t shy from bringing the same energy to their collaborations. In previous adidas collaborations, the brand has been known to bring in archival or staple designs and give them a modern upgrade. However, this time around, the brand is joining forces with Dover Street Market and Brain Dead for a new design that’s much more retro than modern. While the new shoe is far from the casual everyday sneaker you’re used to with adidas, it’s the perfect addition to your formal footwear rotation for a pop of uniqueness and sophistication.  Although fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the release, it’s a must-have worthy of scoping out. 
Dover Street Market x Brain Dead x adidas 

Taking on the classic “Bowling” silhouette, the three brands have added plenty of modern features and touches to help bridge a retro style with a contemporary feel. Crafted in a “Core Black” colorway, the new shoe comes with premium leather uppers in black and soft white contrasting stitching. Co-branded details on the shoe can be found on the golden ankle stamp, insoles, and monochromatic embossed heel emblems. Complete with a wooden slide sole and rubber stop heel, the dressy bowling shoe is ready for any formal event. Classic black laces finish the exterior design for a more modern style. Set to be released in Spring 2025, the new shoe will be available via Dover Street Market. Fresh off of adidas’ numerous dress shoe remixes, this new bowling silhouette offers loyal fans another opportunity to showcase their favorite brand on almost any occasion.

