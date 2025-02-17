New Balance’s latest release is a nautical dream

It’s a known fact that New Balance has mastered the concept of reviving archival designs in recent seasons. In their latest revival, the athletic company has taken on a long-lost favorite and given a seaworthy remix. While this New Balance design already dons a retro look, its rerelease has infused a few modern details that elevate its performance and look. Using a slight ombre effect and touches of colors, this nautical shoe is a perfect option for those looking for something more lively for the upcoming Spring season. Although New Balance’s latest releases have seen the brand reach for stealthy and moodier designs, this new sneaker is fresh air for your wardrobe.

New Balance 1000 “Nautical Coral”

Using the retro 1000 design as a base, the latest rerelease sees the archival silhouette upgraded with a new colorway and modern details. A gradient effect is used in the mesh and suede uppers that transition from light grey to light blue to navy and culminate in a navy blue midsole. Adding a pop of color are coral-toned accents throughout the shoe, including the “N” logo on the side. A coral “1000” branding is also featured near the toe for another modern touch. Set to be released on February 20, fans can purchase their pair via the New Balance website and selected retailers for $150. Not your average New Balance design, the 1000 is a classic silhouette that has finally seen the spotlight again. A preview of what the brand has in store for the upcoming new seasons, the Nautical Core is an ideal shoe to liven up your athleticwear.