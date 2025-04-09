 Skip to main content
A clean, all-white New Balance sneaker is headed to the shelves

outsole of New Balance sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

While recent New Balance sneakers have been full of color and design, the brand isn’t letting go of their more minimalist hues yet. Just in time for a fresh new season, the athletic brand is releasing a brand new ‘MADE in USA’ sneaker that’s clean and simple. While New Balance has recently released a flurry of designs under the ‘MADE in USA’ umbrella, the brand continues to dole out the new hues. Donning a much subdued colorway, this new sneaker is made for those yearning for a more classic and low-key sneaker. Although many recent trends have called for statement and attention-grabbing color palettes and prints, the New Balance sneaker is the epitome of a traditional white sneaker. Whether it’s the performance features or simplicity that calls your attention, there’s nothing more essential than a white sneaker. 

New Balance 990v6 MADE in USA “White/Sea Salt”

side profile photo of new balance sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

As is usual with Teddy Santis’s MADE in USA lineup, the newest release takes the form of the New Balance’s 990v6 silhouette. An iconic and recognizable silhouette, the 990v6 continues to deliver a balance of modern and retro style. Arriving in a new White/Sea Salt colorway, the sneaker dons a white mesh upper with cream overlays. Adding a cohesive touch is an off-white mudguard, which completes the monochromatic palette. The only contrasting colors are the shoe’s black outsole and the small pop of red in the New Balance branding on the tongue’s tag. Expected to arrive on the New Balance webstore on April 10, the sneaker will retail for $200. No matter your style or preference, these New Balance sneakers provide the ultimate white sneaker to add to your collection.

