New Balance unveils its avocado-hued sneaker- and it’s deliciously chic

By
back heel photo of avocado new balance sneakerrs
New Balance / New Balance

With the spring season in full bloom, New Balance is again delivering a seasonally appropriate footwear option. Donning a green-hued colorway, the latest New Balance sneaker is the ultimate way to bring your sneaker collection to life this season. While this colorful shoe contrasts drastically with the brand’s moodier and neutral releases, it doesn’t lack New Balance’s renowned footwear technology. As part of the Teddy Santis-led ‘MADE in USA’ line, this sneaker is a step above the brand’s traditional offerings. Like the MADE in UK branch, the MADE in USA branch comprises some of the brand’s most premium designs. Although Santis has announced nine new styles for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 season, this new release is another welcome addition to the lineup. 

New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Avocado”

side shot of new balance snekaer
New Balance / New Balance

The newest MADE in USA sneaker, which uses the New Balance 990v6 silhouette as a base for the design, is a mixture of green hues. The sneaker has a dark green ‘Avocado’ hue that takes over the mesh toe box, midbox, and collar. The lighter green hue, “Natural Mint,” takes over the suede midfoot and heel overlays. A green mid-tone also adds a pop on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel. White and grey hues can also be found throughout the shoe, emphasizing the green. This seasonal green sneaker will be released via the New Balance web store on April 10, retailing for $200. With a spring-inspired mixture of greens and white, this stylish shoe is just the right color to add to your closet this year.

JJJJound x Padmore & Barnes unveil the ultimate moccasin shoe
pair of white moccasins

For the Irish-based brand Padmore & Barnes, creating a quality shoe with premium details isn’t out of reach. The company has been designing traditional yet modern footwear for years with plenty of success. While the brand knows how to build the ultimate elevated shoe, it didn’t hesitate to tap JJJJound to help present the first interpretation of its iconic P204 silhouette. Along with the Montreal-based company, Padmore & Barnes brought their extensive knowledge of footwear for a new release based on their archival design. First introduced in the 1960s, the P204 silhouette keeps its initial style and pattern with a few contemporary details that bring it to a new generation. 
JJJJound x Padmore & Barnes P204 

Honoring the P204's original silhouette, the design is constructed with premium suede leather, which sits on top of the sustainable and traditional No1 plantation crepe sole. A traditional mocassin shoe, this style is a versatile design that can easily function as a dressy or casual option. Contrasting the beige upper are brown leather sock liners that showcase the co-branding details of the partnership. Suede loop pull tabs and polyester flat laces complete the design and add small modern touches to the overall look. Tonal detailing, like the monochromatic stitching, can be found throughout the shoe, giving it an extra dimension. Debuting on JJJJound’s web store on April 10 at noon EST, this moccasin shoe is a luxury addition with plenty of style. Honoring the traditional and quality standards of Padmore & Barnes while incorporating JJJJound’s contemporary style, this moccasin shoe is more than your classic silhouette.

H. Moser & Cie unveils striking color palette in bold new watch collection
Endeavour Tourbillon in Lapiz Lazuli blue

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser and Cie is currently in the spotlight at Watches and Wonders with the release of the POP Collection, a debut that takes the minimalist aesthetic through a bold experiment in color. The independent Swiss brand, highly regarded for its sophisticated yet understated vibe, has debuted five bold new fumé dial variations—each of which has been paired with accompanying alligator straps to maximize the visual impact.  
18 timepieces to choose from

Moser & Cie are revered for striking releases and their latest includes eighteen singular timepieces across three distinct models, each bringing their own perspective of natural beauty through exquisite gemstone dials. The brand’s lineup includes the Endeavour Small Seconds in 38mm steel cases (limited to 28 pieces), the Endeavour Tourbillon in 40mm steel (limited to 5 pieces), and the exclusive Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon in 40mm red gold (each a unique creation). These meticulously crafted masterpieces showcase dials crafted from rare, intensely-hued stones: Burmese jade symbolizing wisdom, luminous pink opal representing creativity, vibrant turquoise representing protection, and rich blue lapis lazuli signifying truth – each presented in H. Moser & Cie’s signature minimalist aesthetic. That means there are no logos or indices to compete with the stones' organic brilliance. This convergence of immaculate horology and artistry doubles down on the brand’s reputation for crafting watches that are both functionally brilliant and artistically expressive.
Insiders have spoken and sing its praises

Adidas Superstar sneaker: How the shoe became a closet staple
adidas white superstar sneaker

While Adidas’ recent hottest sneaker is undoubtedly the Samba sneaker, the brand has many iconic designs under its belt. One of its most iconic sneakers, the Superstar, was once considered to be the hottest sneaker on the market before the reappearance of the Samba. Although it has lost its ‘superstar’ status, it’s undoubtedly still one of the most recognizable designs the brand has in the vault. Like other retro designs, the Superstar has undergone various changes and collaborations through the seasons, making it even more appealing for the newer generations. Donning a chunky silhouette with its traditional shell toe, the Superstar sneaker set the pace for modern ‘it’ sneakers. Like many similar models, the Superstar has come a long way to become a regular in many closets and a standard for the brand’s footwear line. 
The origin of an icon

Just as the Samba was crafted with football in mind, the Superstar sneaker originated on the basketball court. Beginning with the first variation in 1965, the Supergrip, the original model, came equipped with a smooth suede that increased comfort and durability against canvas sneakers. It was later in the 1960s when adidas began experimenting with its hard toe cap for extra protection, starting with a rubber toe. Finally, the adidas France team created the shell toe cap we know and recognize today. 

