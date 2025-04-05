New Balance unveils its avocado-hued sneaker- and it’s deliciously chic

With the spring season in full bloom, New Balance is again delivering a seasonally appropriate footwear option. Donning a green-hued colorway, the latest New Balance sneaker is the ultimate way to bring your sneaker collection to life this season. While this colorful shoe contrasts drastically with the brand’s moodier and neutral releases, it doesn’t lack New Balance’s renowned footwear technology. As part of the Teddy Santis-led ‘MADE in USA’ line, this sneaker is a step above the brand’s traditional offerings. Like the MADE in UK branch, the MADE in USA branch comprises some of the brand’s most premium designs. Although Santis has announced nine new styles for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 season, this new release is another welcome addition to the lineup.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Avocado”

The newest MADE in USA sneaker, which uses the New Balance 990v6 silhouette as a base for the design, is a mixture of green hues. The sneaker has a dark green ‘Avocado’ hue that takes over the mesh toe box, midbox, and collar. The lighter green hue, “Natural Mint,” takes over the suede midfoot and heel overlays. A green mid-tone also adds a pop on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel. White and grey hues can also be found throughout the shoe, emphasizing the green. This seasonal green sneaker will be released via the New Balance web store on April 10, retailing for $200. With a spring-inspired mixture of greens and white, this stylish shoe is just the right color to add to your closet this year.