New Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance sneakers are coming this summer

Long-time collaborators Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are no strangers to creating the sneaker of the season. Since their first release in 2019, the duo has consistently produced new and exciting designs. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, the brands are again joining forces for new sneakers with two contrasting looks. While only part of the collaborations have been released, there’s no doubt that more is expected soon. True to the pair’s style, each of the sneakers combines New Balance’s innovative footwear technology with Aime Leon Dore’s premium style touch.

It’s an Aime Leon Dore x New Balance season

In their recently released Spring/Summer drop, Aime Leon Dore and New Balance unveiled their “Pristine Pack.” Available now via Aime Leon Dore, this release reimagines the New Balance 475 and T500 silhouettes. Donning neutral colorways, these archival designs arrive in an all-white mesh and leather upper with minimal detailing and subtle co-branding tags. The New Balance 475 contrasts with a black cracked leather touch on the heel and outsole. The New Balance T500 Tennis Oxfords offer a much more casual look that mimics the appearance of a lifestyle trainer. The New Balance 475 currently retails for $150 while the T500 retails for $130.

Later in the season, the duo also plans to release a colorful design that vastly differs from their “Pristine Pack.” Taking on the brand new RC56, the pair has combined green, yellow, and silver tones into one varied design. Contrasting these vivid hues are an off-white midsole and black details. While much hasn’t been released about the newest RC56, it will feature a mesh base with synthetic overlays. Expected to arrive in time for the summer, this bold design is the perfect addition for those looking to contrast the minimalist look.