 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance sneakers are coming this summer

Aime Leon Dore, New Balance release new designs

By
Aimé Leon Dore New Balance sneakers
Aimé Leon Dore / Aimé Leon Dore

Long-time collaborators Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are no strangers to creating the sneaker of the season. Since their first release in 2019, the duo has consistently produced new and exciting designs. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, the brands are again joining forces for new sneakers with two contrasting looks. While only part of the collaborations have been released, there’s no doubt that more is expected soon. True to the pair’s style, each of the sneakers combines New Balance’s innovative footwear technology with Aime Leon Dore’s premium style touch. 

It’s an Aime Leon Dore x New Balance season

Aimé Leon Dore New Balance sneakers
Aimé Leon Dore / Aimé Leon Dore

In their recently released Spring/Summer drop, Aime Leon Dore and New Balance unveiled their “Pristine Pack.” Available now via Aime Leon Dore, this release reimagines the New Balance 475 and T500 silhouettes. Donning neutral colorways, these archival designs arrive in an all-white mesh and leather upper with minimal detailing and subtle co-branding tags. The New Balance 475 contrasts with a black cracked leather touch on the heel and outsole. The New Balance T500 Tennis Oxfords offer a much more casual look that mimics the appearance of a lifestyle trainer. The New Balance 475 currently retails for $150 while the T500 retails for $130.

Recommended Videos

Later in the season, the duo also plans to release a colorful design that vastly differs from their “Pristine Pack.” Taking on the brand new RC56, the pair has combined green, yellow, and silver tones into one varied design. Contrasting these vivid hues are an off-white midsole and black details. While much hasn’t been released about the newest RC56, it will feature a mesh base with synthetic overlays. Expected to arrive in time for the summer, this bold design is the perfect addition for those looking to contrast the minimalist look.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
CNCPTS and New Balance unveil new money-themed sneaker
CNCPTS, New Balance announce new sneaker
man tying new balance cncpts sneaker

Fresh off of their “Brut” collaboration, CNCPTS and New Balance are joining forces once more for a new design that differs from what we’ve seen from the pair. While their previous releases tackled the New Balance 740 model and paid homage to different drinks, their newest sneaker takes another turn. This time around, CNCPTS and New Balance are referencing the USD 1,000 banknote, of which only two bills are known to exist. One of these banknotes sold in an auction in 2014 for $3 million is as rare as they get. Besides referencing this rare collectible, the sneaker’s release coincides with Saint Patrick’s Day, making it an all-around green affair. Aptly named the ‘1000 Mile, ’ the new collaborative sneaker contains colorful accents and well-thought-out details. Although this release won’t be as rare as the bill it references, users should expect these designs to fly off the shelves. 
CNCPTS x New Balance 1000 “Mile”

 

Read more
New Balance’s latest MADE in UK sneaker has arrived
New Balance release new sneaker
man tying new balance made in uk sneakers

While New Balance’s many collaborations have become a point of fame for the company, it doesn’t mean the athletic brand’s in-house designs lack style and quality. As part of New Balance’s effort to tap into their global reach, the brand has begun to release unique designs that pay homage to the sneaker’s construction origin. With collections like MADE in USA, MADE in UK, and MADE in Japan as examples, these designs perfectly capture their origins and honor the work of the crafters responsible. New Balance has released a new design celebrating a heritage and sleek look as part of their Made in UK series. Using moodier tones and clean lines, the latest MADE in UK sneaker is a sophisticated trainer that elevates its silhouette. 
Introducing New Balance 991v2 MADE in UK 

Using New Balance’s 2001-era 991v2 silhouette, the brand has reimagined the sneaker with elevated concepts and a rich colorway. Still doning its ABZORB cushioning, the design retains the sneaker’s comfort and support features. In this new iteration, the uppers are crafted from a blend of dark blue nubuck and leather with light blue mesh, creating a texturized and unique base. Cream accents are found throughout the uppers and midsole, creating a strong contrast. With new side panels and a heel logo repositioned off to the side, the small changes significantly impact its overall look. Hailing from the UK, the new MADE in UK sneaker appears timeless and showcases a vintage design. Those looking to elevate their wardrobe with the “Vintage Navy” sneaker can find it on the New Balance web store and select retailers for $268.

Read more
A neon New Balance sneaker is here – and it’s as bold as you would expect
New Balance releases neon sneaker
New Balance neon sneaker product photo

In the past, New Balance has experimented with both colorful and minimalist designs. While a few of their last sneakers have introduced pops of colors throughout, none have had quite the colorful palette as their newest release. Perfectly apt for the future summer season, the most recent New Balance release is not just full of color but a bold kaleidoscope of color. Infusing neon hues throughout the sneaker, this shoe is possibly one of the brand’s brightest. Although the unique colorway captures the eye, the performance features continue to deliver. Fully enriched in 2000s design, this lifestyle sneaker is a flashy, maximalist shoe ready to take over. Whether you need a comfy and statement shoe to run errands or go on walks, this sneaker does all that and more. 
Shine bright with New Balance 740 “Neon Nights”

Aptly named “Neon Nights”, the newest New Balance sneaker is a bold color palette waiting to be worn. Crafted with a ‘Concord Grape’ mesh base, the sneaker takes shape with ‘Purple Fuchsia’ forefoot overlays accenting the vibrant tone. To add even more pop of color, the shoe has “Sun Glow’ yellow accents on the tongue tag, New Balance logos, and the front outsole. Blue and silver tones take over the quarter and heel, while an orange midsole brightens the design even more. Features like the ABZORB midsole and rubber outsole ensure that users look great and feel comfortable and stable. Available via the New Balance web store, the ‘Neon Nights’ sneaker retails for $109. Although the maximalist and vibrancy of the sneaker isn’t for everyone, this bold design is ready to be worn and seen in any scenario.

Read more