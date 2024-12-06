New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore celebrates five years of style with a new sneaker

The partnership between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore is nothing short of a love match. After five years of stylish collaborations, the pair have again finished the year with another sneaker release. When these two brands work together the result will be trendy, exclusive, and practical. Although the pairing has only been around for half a decade, the brands have successfully released sneaker after sneaker that encapsulates both brands perfectly. New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore are returning to one of their very first partnerships for what might be their last collaboration of the year. Reviving the very first shoe of their collaboration, both brands have updated the silhouette to showcase just how far the East Coast-based brands have come.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 997

Returning to the Made in the USA 997, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are remixing their original collaborative sneaker for a more colorful design. Using mixed materials, multi-colored silhouettes, suede overlays, and mesh underlays the sneaker boasts a more refined yet fun look than its predecessor. The ENCAP midsole and rubber outsole complete the design giving the sneaker a premium look from the inside out. Along with the multi-colored sneaker, the pair have released numerous clothing items that pair perfectly with the footwear. Donning colors like olive green, red, yellow, and blue, this sneaker is anything but subtle or minimalist. Available via Aimé Leon Dore’s web store, the sneaker retails for $220. While the collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, their newest sneaker drop is the perfect culmination of five years of style and iconic silhouettes.

