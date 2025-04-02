Zenith still reaches for perfection with 160 year celebration

When Watches and Wonders takes off, there is always a collection of brands fans rush to see what new things they can look forward to. Zenith has always been at the forefront of the industry ever since the founder climbed a mountain and was a inspired by the peak of the sky, where he got the name Zenith. Now, the Zenith 160th Anniversary collection brings back the honored calibre 135 in a collection of watches, one even named after the founder himself, Georges Favre-Jacot.

“Few movements in watchmaking history have achieved the level of chronometric excellence and recognition as the calibre 135,” says Benoît de Clerck, CEO of ZENITH WATCHES. “More than just a technical achievement, it became a true icon of precision. Bringing it back for our 160th anniversary is about honoring this legacy while sharing it with a new generation of collectors. With the G.F.J., we have reimagined this legendary movement, not simply as a nod to the past, but as a way to share a defining part of its heritage while offering a contemporary interpretation that resonates with today’s spirit, and we are deeply proud of it.”

Honoring the first man searching for the zenith in the sky

This collection has four drops: the Chronomaster Sport 160th Anniversary Edition, Defy Skyline Chronograph 160th Anniversary Edition, and the Pilot Big Date Flyback 160th Anniversary Edition. These represent the best of Zenith’s past. But the CFJ is the crowning jewel of the new collection and a signal of the brand’s future.

“We decided to bring back the legendary calibre 135 as a celebration of our 160th anniversary and pay tribute to our Maison’s rich watchmaking heritage,” says Romain Marietta, CPO of ZENITH WATCHES. “The exclusive 2022 edition, developed with Kari Voutilainen and Phillips, reignited interest among collectors and enthusiasts, highlighting the historical significance of this calibre for ZENITH. Building on that enthusiasm, we wanted to bring back this emblematic movement, not simply as a nod to the past but as a way to share a defining part of its legacy while offering a contemporary interpretation that resonates with today’s spirit.”