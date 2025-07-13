Steal celebrity watch style with these wallet-friendly alternatives

The mission?

To look like a star, but on a budget.

Attaining that million-dollar look with far less money is definitely a process for adding a great timepiece to your collection, but it’s not impossible. With some due diligence and a bit of persistence, you can find some budget-friendly alternatives to A-list timepieces that meet and even exceed your expectations. The Manual dutifully acts as your dedicated watch dealer by curating the wrists of some of your favorite celebrities and uncovered 10 affordable luxury watch alternatives that will add some significant bling to your look at a more accessible price point.

Seiko SRQ029 Chronograph

Leading man, Oscar winner, and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of the Seiko SRQ029 Chronograph and for many watch collectors, it is regarded as one of the best substitutes for the actual Paul Newman Daytona. With features that include high-beat movement, a panda dial, and a vintage chronograph aura, it serves as the perfect stylish accessory for men who lead active lives.

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

Jay-Z has been referred to as one of the titans of hip hop for nearly two decades, and it is only fitting that the enigmatic star is outfitted in some serious real estate in the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. His legion of fans, however, can stand next to his greatness wearing the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 and turn heads on their own. This edition includes an integrated bracelet and geometric case that makes it a doppelganger for the Royal Oak – it offers an elevated look at a price point that is within your grasp.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Day-Date

John Mayer has been spotted on many a red carpet sporting the Rolex President model. If you are a fan of this dynamic timepiece, then the Hamilton Day-Date makes for a worthy contender for your collection. With an undeniable elegance and the same day-date complication featured from Rolex, it’s a formal piece that is suitable for any black tie event, but without the enormous price tag.

Baltic Aquascaphe Titanium

Kevin Hart, aka ‘king of comedy’, has flexed his muscle through his accessories, and has been snapped by the paparazzi in one of his favorite watches, the Patek Philippe Nautilus – a model offering the sleek and sporty aesthetic many men desire. An alternative to this pricey timepiece is the Baltic Aquascaphe Titanium, which won’t compromise your bank account (much) and also doesn’t require a waitlist to acquire.

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 300

As Hollywood continues its current search for the next James Bond, the last man to own the title, Daniel Craig, has dramatically elevated his style game over the last decade, and his watch collection is the envy of many of his fans. For men unable to find the Trident Pro 300, an alternative is the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 300. With 300 meters of water resistance and an intricate ceramic bezel, this watch is designed to make even the most humble of men feel like a superhero.

Longines DolceVita

The Cartier Tank is a breakout star of the luxury watch world, and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling counts among its legion of fans. The actor has been seen wearing one at several red carpet functions, and for men seeking a comparable option, there’s the Longines DolceVita to consider. Featuring a distinctive rectangular case and automatic movement, this is a great choice for men who want to enjoy the sweet life at an affordable price.

Mido Ocean Star GMT

Known for his roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters for more than twenty years, Mark Wahlberg is a bona fide A-lister who has been known for his fashion game for nearly as long. His go-to timepiece, the GMT-Master, is a piece of elegance unparalleled. Men searching for a similarly styled watch can opt for the Mido Ocean Star GMT, which has its own aesthetic advantages. It’s a clear choice for men who want an upscale watch that is timeless.

Bulova Lunar Pilot

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks is the classic thespian, and it is befitting that he is associated with the Omega Speedmaster, a watch synonymous with elegance and precision. For a timepiece that nearly matches its caliber, a great alternative is the Bulova Lunar Pilot. Available for significantly less than the Speedmaster, it boasts its own unique qualities, including a NASA-certified chronograph with Moonwatch heritage. Men who wear this timepiece can take their aesthetic to meteoric levels.

Frederique Constant Highlife

As Louis Vuitton’s current creative director, Pharrell Williams is directly in charge of shepherding fashion as an official tastemaker. His personal style extends to the delicate and distinctive Cartier Santos, a timepiece that is nearly in its own stratosphere. Men after a more affordable option can check out the Frederique Constant Highlife and bask in its integrated bracelet and intricate in-house movement. These are two great features that make it a worthy timepiece for any man’s collection.

Sinn 556

Arguably the biggest heartthrob in Hollywood for at least a generation, Brad Pitt is revered for his cool presence that always exudes an air of quiet confidence that has endeared him to fans around the world. Pitt’s style is also often imitated, and his love for the IWC Big Pilot at red carpet events aligns with his no-nonsense persona. Men wanting to steal a page from his stylebook need look no further than the Sinn 556, a German timepiece with serious precision of its own – and for a sliver of the price.

Star wattage at smart prices await you

All of the above watches offer men a great entry point into opulent accessories at an affordable price point. These timepieces confirm what many men already understand – a luxury look doesn’t have to cost a bundle and is within your grasp.