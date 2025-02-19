F1’s Toto Wolff honored with limited-edition IWC Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL

IWC and Mercedes have a relationship that dates back to 2004, and the bond is growing stronger.

Toto Wolff, team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, always rocks IWC timepieces, so the brand honored him with a new watch—something that’s suitable for Formula 1: the limited edition Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

The first shock-absorbing model, with a black dial, was released into the market in 2021. It was developed to withstand different forces. IWC installed a high-quality shock-absorbing system on the original model, which changed the game.

Well, the brand reintroduced the watch four years later with a few changes. The overall design is still the same though; IWC preserved every single detail that was featured on the original model.

And while the 2021 model has a yellow spring, the 2025 edition comes with a green spring system, a color that blends smoothly with the band.

Like the original model, the new watch has a black dial with a rough texture.

Since the Mercedes-Petronas F1 Team’s primary color is Tiffany green, the watch has a striking green band that looks quite modern. The casing is made from a high-quality material popularly known as Ceratanium. It also comes in a black shade that complements the dial. To complete the whole look, the brand opted for a black caliber.

When it comes to the overall performance, this new timepiece runs on the IWC 32101 caliber, a high-quality movement with a 120-hour power reserve. Only 100 pieces of the Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team will be rolled out into the market.