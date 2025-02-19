 Skip to main content
F1’s Toto Wolff honored with limited-edition IWC Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL

You'll love this new IWC watch

By
IWC Big Pilot Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff
IWC Big Pilot Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff IWC / IWC

IWC and Mercedes have a relationship that dates back to 2004, and the bond is growing stronger.

Toto Wolff, team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, always rocks IWC timepieces, so the brand honored him with a new watch—something that’s suitable for Formula 1: the limited edition Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

The first shock-absorbing model, with a black dial, was released into the market in 2021. It was developed to withstand different forces. IWC installed a high-quality shock-absorbing system on the original model, which changed the game.

Well, the brand reintroduced the watch four years later with a few changes. The overall design is still the same though; IWC preserved every single detail that was featured on the original model.

And while the 2021 model has a yellow spring, the 2025 edition comes with a green spring system, a color that blends smoothly with the band.

Like the original model, the new watch has a black dial with a rough texture.

Since the Mercedes-Petronas F1 Team’s primary color is Tiffany green, the watch has a striking green band that looks quite modern. The casing is made from a high-quality material popularly known as Ceratanium. It also comes in a black shade that complements the dial. To complete the whole look, the brand opted for a black caliber.

When it comes to the overall performance, this new timepiece runs on the IWC 32101 caliber, a high-quality movement with a 120-hour power reserve. Only 100 pieces of the Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team will be rolled out into the market.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
