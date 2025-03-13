 Skip to main content
Unimatic x Massena LAB’s limited-edition watch pays homage to Artemis II

An orange GMT Dive watch that focuses on the Artemis II expedition

Unimatic x Massena LAB U1 SPG NASA Artemis
Unimatic x Massena LAB U1 SPG NASA Artemis Unimatic / Unimatic

The new Unimatic x Massena LAB timepiece honors the NASA Artemis II expedition, set to take place in 2026. One of the crew members, Jeremy Hansen, explained why this mission will impact NASA’s trajectory: “I’m going to use three words to describe why I think it’s important. One is inspiration, the second is capacity, and then the final one is collaboration.”

Artemis II space launch system
Artemis II space launch system Unimatic / Unimatic

The U1-SPG “NASA Artemis” Limited Edition watch is proof of the inspirational spirit Jeremy was talking about. Based on the Modello Uno GMT, the watch’s casing bears a close resemblance to the Artemis II rocket, thanks to the striking orange hue.

Like aerospace crafts, this 40 mm casing is layered with a tough coating, Cerakote, which can withstand everything from corrosion to other frictional forces. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a huge vintage NASA “worm” logo that pays respect to the organization behind the Artemis II expedition.

Although the casing has a striking orange hue, the dial is pitch black, creating a beautiful contrast between the two parts. The case back is accentuated by a logo depicting the trajectory of a rocket from Earth to space. Since the UNIMATIC x Massena LAB timepiece comes with GMT functionalities, it features a 24-hour scale for tracking time in different zones. This watch draws energy from the Seiko NH34A, an automatic GMT movement with a 41-hour power reserve.

Only 99 pieces will be rolled out into the market, and each will retail at $1,300.

