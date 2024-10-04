Check out the new 2024 Omega In Space timepiece

There’s a reason so many people love Omega watches, and the brand’s newest timepiece should be no different. To pay homage to the first watch in space, Omega unveiled another aerospace-inspired timepiece with components, which are inspired by the 1959 Omega CK 2998.

As one of the first watches to make it to outer space, the CK 2998 has maintained its status over the years, from 1965 until now, as a unique space-pioneering timepiece.

And just like the 1959 model, the 2024 Omega In Space comes with a 39 mm casing. But, in terms of thickness, the new one is much sleeker than the original due to a 0.6 mm difference.

While the CK 2998 is quite popular for its 14mm thick casing, this model has a 13.4 mm thick casing.

The bezel is complemented by an aluminium insert, which has a retro-styled tachymetry scale similar to the one featured on old Speedmaster watches.

Popularly known as the ‘Dot Over Ninety’ inscription, Omega’s most famous tachymetric signature mark is a dot that sits above 90 on the tachymetry scale.

And by featuring the ‘Dot Over Ninety’ on its new timepiece, the brand honors the CK 2998 and other Speedmaster models.

The blue dial is also inspired by the first space watch, as it comes in a dark blue hue, a shade that is close to the initial black color.

In 2012, Omega launched the first timepiece, which was based on the CK 2998. However, unlike the 2024 model, it didn’t share many features with the Original.

The 2024 Omega in space retails from $7,500 to $7,900, depending on the strap.

