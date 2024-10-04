 Skip to main content
The 2024 Omega In Space draws inspiration from a retro watch worn by NASA astronauts

Check out the new 2024 Omega In Space timepiece

By
Omega In Space
Omega

There’s a reason so many people love Omega watches, and the brand’s newest timepiece should be no different. To pay homage to the first watch in space, Omega unveiled another aerospace-inspired timepiece with components, which are inspired by the 1959 Omega CK 2998.

As one of the first watches to make it to outer space, the CK 2998 has maintained its status over the years, from 1965 until now, as a unique space-pioneering timepiece.

And just like the 1959 model, the 2024 Omega In Space comes with a 39 mm casing. But, in terms of thickness, the new one is much sleeker than the original due to a 0.6 mm difference.

While the CK 2998 is quite popular for its 14mm thick casing, this model has a 13.4 mm thick casing.

The bezel is complemented by an aluminium insert, which has a retro-styled tachymetry scale similar to the one featured on old Speedmaster watches.

Popularly known as the ‘Dot Over Ninety’ inscription, Omega’s most famous tachymetric signature mark is a dot that sits above 90 on the tachymetry scale.

And by featuring the ‘Dot Over Ninety’ on its new timepiece, the brand honors the CK 2998 and other Speedmaster models.

The blue dial is also inspired by the first space watch, as it comes in a dark blue hue, a shade that is close to the initial black color.

In 2012, Omega launched the first timepiece, which was based on the CK 2998. However, unlike the 2024 model, it didn’t share many features with the Original.

The 2024 Omega in space retails from $7,500 to $7,900, depending on the strap.

Nathan S.R
There are only 25 A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Handwerkskunst watches — what to know
All about the The A. Lange & Sohne Datograph Handwerkskunst
inside of a Datograph Handwerkskunst

Although A. Lange & Söhne rebrand is only 35 years old, its pieces have the mark of a centuries-old brand. While it's true that A. Lange & Söhne goes back much further than 35 years, the ‘recent’ refresh of the company has brought some of the details of older craftsmanship. In their newest release, Datograph Handwerkskunst, A. Lange & Söhne is a rare timepiece with intricate details, elegant work, and top-of-the-line designs. The release is part of a larger celebration that marks the 25th anniversary of the Datograph, the brand’s first chronograph. Earlier, the brand released Datograph Up/Down and Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen” as part of this anniversary year. The Datograph Handwekskunst has been announced as a bonus to this new lineup of stunning watches. 
The Datograph Handwerkskunst

Handwekskunst isn’t a new term for A. Lange & Söhne. Used primarily to mark special or limited edition pieces, this Datograph piece is set to be a rare gem for watch collectors. Filled with ornate decorations and markings, the Datograph Handwerkskunst is a truly one-of-a-kind piece. With a black-rhodium main dial and rhodium, light-grey totalizers, this new piece contains delicately placed decorations and ornate tremblage engraving. This combination gives the watch a unique three-dimensional structure that captures subtle light reflections. Elements that complete the textured dial are an arched logo, minute and second graduations, and a tachymeter scale. Two sub-dials complete the watch, placed in the typical Datograph location. Housing this dial is a 41mm yellow-gold case, matching the dial’s hands and markers. 

Should you get a new Apple watch for the new fitness feature?
Apple Watch 10

Apple has just unveiled a series of innovative features aimed at tackling a condition that affects many people worldwide: sleep apnea. With new capabilities embedded in the Apple Watch, Apple is offering users more tools than ever to monitor their well-being. But, as with many cutting-edge technologies, it's worth examining how these features truly fit into everyday life and whether they’re a reason to upgrade your devices.
Apple Watch’s new sleep apnea detection

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition where your breathing pattern repeatedly stops and starts during rest. It that affects over a billion people globally, yet it frequently goes unnoticed, which can lead to health complications such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This new Frederique Constant watch is a Cartier Tank alternative
Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Small Seconds debuts
close up on Frederique Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds watch with black strap

Frederique Constant is no stranger to creating works of art with their watches. Previous watches of theirs have invoked the sense of celestial beauty, and now they’re bringing all of the opulence and luxury of the Art Deco era to your wrist. In their latest release, the watch company is all about the small details that create a stunning piece that earns a spot in any collection. Taking a cue from the 20s and 30s, this new timepiece takes the standard watch and gives it a rectangular shape. Although these shapes aren’t new in the industry, they’re still a great change from what you would expect from any watch. Whether it’s to wear or to marvel at, the newest Frederique Constant is nothing short of an artwork. 
The Frederique Constant Classic Carrée

In Frederique Constant’s Classic Carrée Small Seconds, users are treated to an Art Deco-inspired piece that brings together many aspects unique to the era but with a modern refresh. Although there’s no avoiding the beauty of the watch, the inside is equally as detailed. Equipped with the quartz movement FC-235, this watch has an impressive two-year battery life. Housed in a 36mm stainless steel case, this watch also has a 5.85mm thickness and water resistance of 3 ATM. The matte finish dial is complete with printed Roman numeral indexes in black that starkly contrast its gray color. 

