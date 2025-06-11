 Skip to main content
Chopard honors Sir Stirling Moss with Mille Miglia limited edition

Racing heritage: Chopard's stirling moss tribute and gts upgrade showcase lucent steel excellence

Chopard honors racing driver Sir Stirling Moss with a Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph. At the same time, the brand updates its popular GTS Power Control with a new in-house movement. Both watches, released in 2025, use Chopard’s Lucent Steel alloy, which is known for having the whitest, brightest steel finish in fine watchmaking.

The Stirling Moss tribute watch recognizes the Mercedes-Benz driver whose 722 300 SLR made racing history. The 40.5mm chronograph features a brass dial with a silver opaline finish, recalling the matte silver of Moss’s “Silver Arrows” era Mercedes-Benz. Only 70 pieces exist, each individually numbered and priced at $10,800. The watch comes with a period-appropriate racing strap, featuring large punched holes and matching stitching.

Despite the high price, Chopard equips the chronograph with an ETA 2892 base movement rather than one of its own calibers. The movement is 3.75mm thick, runs at 4Hz, and offers a 54-hour power reserve. It is also COSC certified. Some collectors might expect an in-house movement at this price, but the 2892 is known for its reliable engineering, and many enthusiasts prefer it over alternatives like the 7750.

The Mille Miglia GTS Power Control 2025 Race Edition is even more appealing, as it finally receives Chopard’s in-house 01.02-M movement. This caliber, measuring 28.8mm wide and 4.95mm thick, features cutouts reminiscent of cooling vents and uses color schemes inspired by car engines. It provides a 60-hour power reserve via a rotor with multiple openings.

A technical review notes, “This movement provides a big upgrade for the MM GTS, and it offers much movement for the price.” The 43mm case houses a galvanized salmon dial with a circular satin finish. Grade X1 Super-LumiNova, with a black tint, creates a distinctive look against the salmon background during the day.

The GTS is priced at $7,630, with only 250 pieces available. It offers strong value, considering the in-house movement and Lucent Steel construction. The power reserve display, located between 8 and 10 o’clock, is styled like a car fuel gauge, reinforcing its appeal to car enthusiasts through practical design elements.

Both watches demonstrate Chopard’s dedication to automotive history. They show how different approaches—tribute chronographs and technical upgrades—can appeal to various collector tastes. The Lucent Steel construction ensures both models display Chopard’s renowned bright finish, which must be seen in person to fully appreciate.

The contrast in pricing and features makes the GTS Power Control especially attractive for enthusiasts seeking the quality of an in-house movement at a more accessible price.

