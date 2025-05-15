 Skip to main content
Junghans marks a milestone with this retro-inspired, limited edition timepiece

Junghans honors Wempe’s 100 Years with Ice Blue chronoscope

By
Junghans Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue' up close
Wempe

Junghans and Wempe have teamed up to celebrate horological excellence with the illustrious Meister Chronoscope ‘Ice Blue’ Limited Edition. This exclusive timepiece blends vintage charm with contemporary elegance, securing its place as an instant collector’s item. With only 100 pieces available worldwide, this chronograph is a rare homage to Wempe’s enduring legacy in luxury watchmaking.

Take in the 38.4mm stainless steel case, home to a pristine ice-blue dial that features a pulsometer scale and typography consistent with a retro motif. Protected by a boxed sapphire crystal, the watch boasts elevated sophistication while maintaining durability. Attention to detail is evident from every angle of this creation, from the heat-blued hands to the sunburst finish—reflections of Junghans’ mastery of craftsmanship and precision.

Precision and elegance at the center of a timepiece

The Junghans Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue'
Wempe

The automatic J880.4 movement is based on the robust ETA/Valjoux 7750 caliber, and lies at the heart of this horological spectacle. Respected industry-wide for its reliability, this engine ensures accurate timekeeping while boasting a 42-hour power reserve. The exhibition caseback provides a sneak peek at the intricately decorated rotor, another testament to Junghans’ commitment to craftsmanship. Despite its premium appeal, the entry-level price tag makes it a more accessible entry into German luxury watchmaking for those new to collecting timepieces. The Meister Chronoscope Ice Blue is a versatile statement piece effortlessly balancing functionality and sophistication.

Narrowing down the key demographic for this timepiece

The Junghans Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue'
Wempe

This is a timepiece that will speak to very distinct groups of collectors, the first group being Junghans purists searching for the perfect opportunity to add a limited edition luxury watch to their collection. Lovers of vintage chronographs will also be drawn to the masterful execution of classic design with modern touches that include pulsometer scale and heat-blued hands. These elements, coupled with contemporary mechanical enhancements, are another elevated touch that aficionados will notice and appreciate. Lastly, the historical significance of Wempe’s 100th anniversary makes this an important piece with a rare and compelling story – more reasons to treasure a piece that comes around once in a lifetime. 

The watch costs €2,590.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

