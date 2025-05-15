Ming unveils 29.01 midnight worldtimer in limited 25-piece edition

Ming has presented a darker version of its well-received worldtimer. The new 29.01 Midnight is a timepiece with a black DLC-coated titanium case. Production is limited to 25 pieces, and its price is CHF 22,000.

After the successful 29.01 worldtimer, this variant adopts the color combination first seen on the brand’s 37.09 Uni model. The Midnight edition keeps the original’s functions but adds a nocturnal look. The brand describes it as suitable for secret night missions or private assignations.

The 40mm grade 5 titanium case features a deep sapphire box crystal, which serves as both the front crystal and bezel, seamlessly connecting to the case body. This construction gives the appearance of having no bezel at all. The watch is water-resistant to 50m. It also features “flying blade” lugs, which allow it to sit comfortably on a variety of wrist sizes.

Ming’s dial design uses several layers to create a sense of depth. A rotating metal 24-hour disc works with static city names, which are printed on two levels of the sapphire dial. Cities include New York, Rio, London, and Pago Pago.

The watch is easy to read at night. Every feature on the sapphire components and hands is coated with ceramic Super-LumiNova X1. The orange numerals add a pop of color against the dark layout and glow orange in the dark.

A Schwarz-Etienne ASE 222 caliber powers the 29.01 Midnight. Ming has modified this movement, giving it a skeletonized barrel for monitoring winding. The bridges are coated in 5N rose gold and finished with diamond-cut anglage. It also features a redesigned tungsten microrotor. Ming Thein designed the bridge, matching the brand’s style.

The microrotor has a new, donut-like shape. It uses ceramic ball bearings and a modified mounting system for improved winding. A four-level staircase acts as the rotor guard, adding another visual element to the movement, which is visible through the domed sapphire caseback.

The timepiece comes with a black molded FKM rubber strap, attached to a DLC-coated flying blade buckle with micro-adjustment. Buyers also receive a strap of their choice.

Shipping of the Ming 29.01 Midnight will start in June 2025. The watches are available at ming.watch and through retail partners. Ming notes that only 25 pieces will be produced. Ming notes that “chances of spotting another one in the field are vanishingly small.”