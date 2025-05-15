 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Ming unveils 29.01 midnight worldtimer in limited 25-piece edition

The batman to bruce wayne: ming's dark worldtimer gets the midnight treatment

By
Ming 29.01 midnight worldtimer
Ming

Ming has presented a darker version of its well-received worldtimer. The new 29.01 Midnight is a timepiece with a black DLC-coated titanium case. Production is limited to 25 pieces, and its price is CHF 22,000.

After the successful 29.01 worldtimer, this variant adopts the color combination first seen on the brand’s 37.09 Uni model. The Midnight edition keeps the original’s functions but adds a nocturnal look. The brand describes it as suitable for secret night missions or private assignations.

Recommended Videos

The 40mm grade 5 titanium case features a deep sapphire box crystal, which serves as both the front crystal and bezel, seamlessly connecting to the case body. This construction gives the appearance of having no bezel at all. The watch is water-resistant to 50m. It also features “flying blade” lugs, which allow it to sit comfortably on a variety of wrist sizes.

Related

Ming’s dial design uses several layers to create a sense of depth. A rotating metal 24-hour disc works with static city names, which are printed on two levels of the sapphire dial. Cities include New York, Rio, London, and Pago Pago.

The watch is easy to read at night. Every feature on the sapphire components and hands is coated with ceramic Super-LumiNova X1. The orange numerals add a pop of color against the dark layout and glow orange in the dark.

A Schwarz-Etienne ASE 222 caliber powers the 29.01 Midnight. Ming has modified this movement, giving it a skeletonized barrel for monitoring winding. The bridges are coated in 5N rose gold and finished with diamond-cut anglage. It also features a redesigned tungsten microrotor. Ming Thein designed the bridge, matching the brand’s style.

The microrotor has a new, donut-like shape. It uses ceramic ball bearings and a modified mounting system for improved winding. A four-level staircase acts as the rotor guard, adding another visual element to the movement, which is visible through the domed sapphire caseback.

The timepiece comes with a black molded FKM rubber strap, attached to a DLC-coated flying blade buckle with micro-adjustment. Buyers also receive a strap of their choice.

Shipping of the Ming 29.01 Midnight will start in June 2025. The watches are available at ming.watch and through retail partners. Ming notes that only 25 pieces will be produced. Ming notes that “chances of spotting another one in the field are vanishingly small.”

Topics
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.

Editors’ Recommendations

Parmigiani Fleurier unveils minute repeaters for Watches & Wonders 2025
Hidden Time: Parmigiani's New Minute Repeaters
New Parmigiani Fleurier L’Armoriale Mysterious Minute Repeaters

Parmigiani Fleurier moved away from typical high-end watch design and presented two unusual timepieces. These items explored previous ideas of our relationship with time. Dawn Rose and Midnight Fjord are parts of the L'Armoriale Mysterious Minute Repeaters. They joined the famous Watches & Wonders 2025 collection and their fresh style advanced the acclaimed watch exhibit.

Those creative timekeepers hide their faces from people. This system permits only the person wearing it to view the time on a secret Guatemalan jade circle located on the back. For this reason, a simple check of time becomes a secret act. The visible dial shows stunning expert artisanship.

Read more
Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing are launching a limited edition Tennessee whiskey
For the third time, Jack Daniel's and McLaren Racing are launching a whiskey
Jack Daniel's

Just like last year (and the year before), Jack Daniel's is releasing a limited-edition Tennessee whiskey to celebrate its partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team and help you gear up for the new racing season.
McLaren Racing X Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

This is the third McLaren Racing X Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey release. This 86-proof Tennessee whiskey combines sleek racing-inspired packaging and award-winning whiskey. The whiskey starts with Jack Daniel's iconic mash bill featuring 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley. Like all of the brand's whiskeys, it was mellowed using ten feet of charcoal using the Lincoln County Process. It was then matured in new, American white oak barrels.

Read more
Marathon unveils new OSAR-D models with white dial, 36mm, and 46mm options
Two brand new sizes and a white dial color option
Marathon OSAR D

Marathon Watch has unveiled three new OSAR-D watches—a white dial color option, a 36 mm option, and a 46 mm option.

Marathon is known for its military watches, and has designed performance pieces for Search and Rescue teams. OSAR-D watches stem from the original 41mm SAR, which was highly popular with Search and Rescue in the early 2000s. The special diver collection, which is also known as Original Search and Rescue with Date (OSAR-D), has grown over the years and now features multiple watches with varying sizes, ranging from 36 mm to 40 mm.

Read more