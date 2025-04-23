 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Ming 37.02 Ghost watch draws inspiration from architectural finishes

Ming's latest platinum watch is reminiscent of architectural components

By
Ming 37.02 Ghost
Ming 37.02 Ghost Ming / Ming

Popular for its minimalist aesthetic, Ming is now setting the standards with a new titanium watch, based on a previous 2024 model, the Ming 37.02. While the latest model has the same design as the 2024 edition, it is accentuated by a brushed finish that reflects light stylishly, making the watch look more modern. Ming’s main inspiration for the new watch was metallic finishes from different architectural components—baffles, claddings, struts, and buttresses.

Every Ming watch aligns with a certain theme. The LW.01 model, for instance, is made from a lightweight material and holds the title of the lightest model from the brand. Given that architectural finishes inspire the new Ghost model, the casing is made of Grade 2 titanium, a material that can be molded to align with the architectural theme.

Recommended Videos

The casing’s finish complements the circular dial, creating an interesting light effect. Even though the 2024 edition was a little bit dark, the new model brightens everything with its silverish luster. Like the previous model, it has a white minute track with two different lines, which breathes life into the front face. To enhance visibility at night, the hour track, minutes hand, and hours hands are all filled with Super Luminova.

Related

Since the brand opted for a lightweight material, the watch can comfortably sit on the wrist without feeling bulky or heavy. It also stands out due to the ergonomic dimensions, a 38 mm casing that’s 13 mm thick.

At the heart of the watch is the all-anthracite Sellita SW300, a movement with a 50-hour power reserve. As a limited-edition watch, the Ming 37.02 Ghost will be capped at 250 pieces, with a price tag of CHF 3,500 (about $4,300).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
H. Moser & Cie unveils striking color palette in bold new watch collection
From cosmic gradients to neon sunbursts: H. Moser & Cie's daring color palette debuts at Watches & Wonders
Endeavour Tourbillon in Lapiz Lazuli blue

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser and Cie is currently in the spotlight at Watches and Wonders with the release of the POP Collection, a debut that takes the minimalist aesthetic through a bold experiment in color. The independent Swiss brand, highly regarded for its sophisticated yet understated vibe, has debuted five bold new fumé dial variations—each of which has been paired with accompanying alligator straps to maximize the visual impact.  
18 timepieces to choose from

Moser & Cie are revered for striking releases and their latest includes eighteen singular timepieces across three distinct models, each bringing their own perspective of natural beauty through exquisite gemstone dials. The brand’s lineup includes the Endeavour Small Seconds in 38mm steel cases (limited to 28 pieces), the Endeavour Tourbillon in 40mm steel (limited to 5 pieces), and the exclusive Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon in 40mm red gold (each a unique creation). These meticulously crafted masterpieces showcase dials crafted from rare, intensely-hued stones: Burmese jade symbolizing wisdom, luminous pink opal representing creativity, vibrant turquoise representing protection, and rich blue lapis lazuli signifying truth – each presented in H. Moser & Cie’s signature minimalist aesthetic. That means there are no logos or indices to compete with the stones' organic brilliance. This convergence of immaculate horology and artistry doubles down on the brand’s reputation for crafting watches that are both functionally brilliant and artistically expressive.
Insiders have spoken and sing its praises

Read more
De Bethune and Swizz Beatz reunite for a stunning new GMT watch
A watch with a second dial on the back
DB Kind of Two Season 3

The De Bethune x Swizz Beatz partnership dates back to 2020 and was initiated by rapper and record producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, aka Swizz Beatz. He was looking for a brand that could manufacture a minimalistic piece with a modern touch, something that could tap into both worlds but still look stylish. The first collaboration, the DW5, was highlighted by a minimalistic skeleton design complemented by a contemporary finish.

Since the first model was quite successful, the pairing worked on another piece—the DBD. Now, De Bethune and Swizz Beatz are back at it again with another new piece, the Reversible DB Kind of Two GMT, which features two different dials designed to track time in two geographical zones. While the front face has the main dial, the back doubles as the second dial.

Read more
Formex sets new standard with the first-ever micro-adjustable ceramic watch
This innovative Swiss brand just solved ceramic's biggest problem
Formex essence ceramica press shot

Swiss watchmaker Formex, founded in 1999 and known for its focus on technical innovation, celebrates its 25th year. The company marks this milestone with a notable accomplishment: the first ceramic bracelet equipped with a micro-adjustment feature is available on its new Essence Ceramica Skeleton COSC watch.

This new version demonstrates Formex's skill in design by use of a full-ceramic build. It delivers several noteworthy functional traits. The ceramic has seven times the hardness of steel but it has 30% less weight. Because of this the watch resists scratches at an unmatched level and feels light during wear.

Read more