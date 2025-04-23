New Ming 37.02 Ghost watch draws inspiration from architectural finishes

Popular for its minimalist aesthetic, Ming is now setting the standards with a new titanium watch, based on a previous 2024 model, the Ming 37.02. While the latest model has the same design as the 2024 edition, it is accentuated by a brushed finish that reflects light stylishly, making the watch look more modern. Ming’s main inspiration for the new watch was metallic finishes from different architectural components—baffles, claddings, struts, and buttresses.

Every Ming watch aligns with a certain theme. The LW.01 model, for instance, is made from a lightweight material and holds the title of the lightest model from the brand. Given that architectural finishes inspire the new Ghost model, the casing is made of Grade 2 titanium, a material that can be molded to align with the architectural theme.

The casing’s finish complements the circular dial, creating an interesting light effect. Even though the 2024 edition was a little bit dark, the new model brightens everything with its silverish luster. Like the previous model, it has a white minute track with two different lines, which breathes life into the front face. To enhance visibility at night, the hour track, minutes hand, and hours hands are all filled with Super Luminova.

Since the brand opted for a lightweight material, the watch can comfortably sit on the wrist without feeling bulky or heavy. It also stands out due to the ergonomic dimensions, a 38 mm casing that’s 13 mm thick.

At the heart of the watch is the all-anthracite Sellita SW300, a movement with a 50-hour power reserve. As a limited-edition watch, the Ming 37.02 Ghost will be capped at 250 pieces, with a price tag of CHF 3,500 (about $4,300).