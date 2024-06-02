MING introduces a new dive watch to its lineup

Having a MING watch can certainly be a conversation starter at a dinner party, and though it won’t draw the same attention on the street as, say, a Rolex Daytona or the newest TAG Heuer, it’s unique, and that counts for something. MING famously pushes the boundaries; for example, they debuted the “world’s lightest watch” in October 2023. What they aren’t known for is dive watches, so in sticking to their usual mission of surprising us all, that’s exactly what they’ve made.

MING introduces the 37.09 Bluefin watch

MING has made two dive watches in the past: the 2019 18.01 Abyss Concept and the 2020 18.01 H41 Titanium. Now, they’ve introduced the 37.09 Bluefin, a watch that is so sleek it will show up next to that word in the dictionary. Looking at press photos for this watch as it’s being put into the water is like eating peanut butter and jelly; it just fits.

Recommended Videos

Getting the “crush depth” just right

Another thing a MING watch is known for is being almost like a science experiment, and when the brand came up with the new 37.09 Bluefin it was revealed they made all kinds of small adjustments to get its “crush depth” just right. According to MING, they aimed to enhance the technical features of the H41 dive watch but were limited due to the exceptionally small 19mm case size. Rather than pushing ahead with a bigger watch, they prioritized the more slender appearance.

The Bluefin, which measures 12.8mm thick and 38mm in diameter, blew expectations out of the water (pun intended) when it withstood a “crush depth” of 900m after 24 hours of saturation; that means it surpassed its original goal by 3 times. So, how did they get there? Well, the team at MING took great care in changing several small details about the watch, including the rounded area on the front and where the crystals are placed on the back.

Other tech specs

This MING watch appears to glow at times, even in the light, due to the sapphire dial being fitted with advanced Super-LumiNova X1. In a departure from past MING dive watches, the 37.09 Bluefin has an internal rotating bezel, compared to the external bezel of the 18.01. It’s operated by a crown at 4 o’clock that is sealed for water resistance, meaning you can adjust the bezel underwater without any hassle. The Ming 37.09 Bluefin features the Sellita SW300 automatic caliber, which boasts a power reserve of 50 hours.

Let’s not forget the strap, which has been in development as long as the watch itself and is made from FKM rubber with the famous keeperless tuck buckle that MING is known for.

How much is the MING 37.09 Bluefin?

If you want to start that dinner party conversation, you can buy this MING watch from the website for $5,370. However, you’ll have to act fast, as they only plan on making 500 of them in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations