New G-Shock Frogman takes cues from the earth’s largest frog

You'll love the new MRG-BF1000RG-3A

By
Casio MRG-BF1000RG-3A
Casio MRG-BF1000RG-3A G-shock / G-shock

G-Shock, known for their tough, stylish watches, extends the Frogman collection with a new green watch, the MRG-BF1000RG-3A.

Given that this new G-Shock model is a diver’s watch, it pays tribute to the largest frog on earth, popularly known as the bullfrog, which can grow to be 3.3 pounds. Even though it looks a little intimidating and scary, it’s quite beautiful and serves as inspiration for the latest model.

Every single detail, from the casing’s shape to the strap’s green shade, is reminiscent of the creature in its natural habitat. Casio was inspired by the frog’s back and its surroundings (West Africa’s tropical rainforest).

The model is based on the MRG-BF1000R, initially launched in 2023 with an asymmetrical case crafted from titanium for enhanced outdoor performance. While the casing is more tactical, it also stands out thanks to its rugged aesthetic. The black dial is highlighted by beige hour markers that draw inspiration from the frog’s belly, which is also green. It also adds an interesting touch of color to the front face that blends perfectly with the green strap to give the watch a jungle-like aesthetic.

The titanium caseback has a massive frog-like figure that honors the creature and is accentuated by a light green color accent, which resembles the frog’s eyes. Designed for deep-water expeditions, this model can reach depths of up to 200 meters. To enhance the diving experience, the watch is equipped with a dive mode feature and a tide functionality that’s effective in tracking waves in different spots. The price hasn’t been disclosed yet.

