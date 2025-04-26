Timex revives a 1970s classic with a modern twist in new Bespoke Post collab

Timex’s latest field watch is inspired by a collection of watches known as Viscount, which dates back to the 1970s. It was quite popular in the good old days and was the go-to for the Australian National Railway. This time around, the brand partnered with Bespoke Post to make the watch more stylish and durable, keeping up with the times. While the brand rolled out large models inspired by Viscount in the past few years, the latest addition has a 36 mm casing—the new modern size.

Given that Bespoke Post focuses on outdoor gear, it had a big influence on some of the materials featured on the new watch. Apart from the small casing, the watch is paired with a new Cordura strap, a material that can be easily styled to fit multiple spaces. It can also take on everything that’s thrown its way.

The original model from the 1970s was offered with a tough strap that could withstand tough conditions, but Timex and Bespoke reimagined that with a modern material. Green Cordura complements the dial and highlights bright colors featured on the dial. Designed for different environments, the new model is capable of reaching depths of up to 50 meters.

The two brands preserved multiple details, from the yellow minute track to the casing’s barrel shape. To pay tribute to Bespoke Post, this new timepiece comes with an interesting inscription on the backdrop that reads—designed by Timex for Bespoke Post. The new Timex x Bespoke Post retails at $159.