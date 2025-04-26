 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Timex revives a 1970s classic with a modern twist in new Bespoke Post collab

A modern interpretation of the Viscount collection

By
Timex x Bespoke Post
Timex x Bespoke Post Timex / Timex

Timex’s latest field watch is inspired by a collection of watches known as Viscount, which dates back to the 1970s. It was quite popular in the good old days and was the go-to for the Australian National Railway. This time around, the brand partnered with Bespoke Post to make the watch more stylish and durable, keeping up with the times. While the brand rolled out large models inspired by Viscount in the past few years, the latest addition has a 36 mm casing—the new modern size.

Given that Bespoke Post focuses on outdoor gear, it had a big influence on some of the materials featured on the new watch. Apart from the small casing, the watch is paired with a new Cordura strap, a material that can be easily styled to fit multiple spaces. It can also take on everything that’s thrown its way.

Recommended Videos

The original model from the 1970s was offered with a tough strap that could withstand tough conditions, but Timex and Bespoke reimagined that with a modern material. Green Cordura complements the dial and highlights bright colors featured on the dial. Designed for different environments, the new model is capable of reaching depths of up to 50 meters.

Related

The two brands preserved multiple details, from the yellow minute track to the casing’s barrel shape. To pay tribute to Bespoke Post, this new timepiece comes with an interesting inscription on the backdrop that reads—designed by Timex for Bespoke Post. The new Timex x Bespoke Post retails at $159.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Tissot PRC 100 Solar combines solar tech and classic design in a modern upgrade
Tissot merges technology with horology
Tissot PRC 100 Solar

Tissot just released a timepiece with superb technological capabilities. The latest addition to the PRX collection, the PRC 100 Solar, is inspired by an old model but has been given a makeover.

The Tissot PRC 100 won many hearts when it was unveiled in 2005, thanks to its striking dodecagonal shape. With this new release, the brand preserved the overall design but upgraded its features to keep up with the changing times.

Read more
A world map at night: Laurent Ferrier’s Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue
A beautiful night-time view
Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue

The Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue dial will take your breath away, thanks to the atlas map that’s featured at the center of the front face. For starters, it is quite unique due to the nighttime theme—a representation of the world at night. While numerous watch models have an atlas map, most focus only on the daytime aspect.

Laurent is one of the few brands that executed the nighttime theme with yellow and dark blue color accents. Yellow is quite effective in painting a clear picture of how cities light up at night.

Read more
Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches shine with gold, platinum, and vibrant stones
Louis Vuitton sets the standards with new Tambour models
Louis Vuitton Tambour Platinum Rainbow

Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand that everyone knows, and they've designed plenty of high-end timepieces that make a statement. Now, they've debuted two limited high-end releases in the Tambour collection. The first Tambour Chronograph was released in 2003, and the collection last got a revamp in 2023. The brand went back to the drawing board again, and they switched up the materials.

These two new watches are made from gold and platinum, but they have the same design. The bezel is accentuated by a ring of high-quality stones that gives the front face a shiny appearance.

Read more