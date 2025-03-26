Hamilton’s Intra-Matic Auto Chrono gets a fresh update with 3 new colors

Hamilton’s Intra-Matic is a retro watch from the ‘60s, which was revamped in 2017 to keep up with the times. It was rolled out in 1969 and was the first Hamilton piece to feature a modern automatic movement, popularly known as the Caliber 11—the brainchild of Dubois-Depraz, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Buren, and Hamilton.

With the newest iteration, the brand preserved the Panda design but swapped the original color for a modern hue. A few elements were also passed down to this generation. Like the first-ever model, the 2025 edition has baton indexes accentuated by a white tip.

Recommended Videos

Apart from that, this new model was unveiled in three different color options. While the first version stands out due to the orange denotations, the second option was unveiled with white denotations that are quite subtle. The third option has a yellow tachymeter scale that breathes some life into the front face. Each version has two subdials, at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock, which are highlighted by an abstract pattern.

The subdial at 9 O’clock tracks seconds and the one at 3 O’clock tracks minutes. At the heart of the watch, there’s a powerful modern movement, Hamilton caliber H-31, that keeps everything running for 60 hours.

Every version comes with a unique strap, designed to blend perfectly with the dial. The variant with yellow denotations is paired with a black and yellow strap, while the model with an orange tachymeter scale has a black strap with orange grooves. The black option is paired with a black strap, accentuated with black grooves. The Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono costs $2,600.