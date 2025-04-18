 Skip to main content
Fortis upgrades Flieger collection with 2 new colors and a more powerful caliber

Two new stylish dial color options

Fortis F-39 Werk 7
Fortis F-39 Werk 7 Fortis / Fortis

Fortis presents its latest addition, the Flieger F-39 Werk 7, in new color options: brown and black. Designed for outdoor environments, it features high-quality materials to withstand tough conditions. While the casing is crafted from stainless steel, it is coated with Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) to enhance its durability. The material is more sturdy than stainless steel and can take everything thrown its way.

It’s complemented by a black bezel featuring a bidirectional 12-hour scale with 1/2 hour increments, highlighted by a white shade that adds to the look and makes the front face look more stylish—a bright color that creates a beautiful contrast.

Like the casing, the dial also stands out thanks to its all-black finish and orange color accents, sitting above the 6 o’clock denotation. At the 3 o’clock mark, there’s a date window with the same shade as the inscription at 6 o’clock.

Fortis is also raising the bar with a new caliber, Werk 7, that’s developed for enhanced performance and precision. Even though Fortis is behind the movement, it was inspired by the mechanical properties of Patek Philippe—to be more precise, the inertia regulation system.

Unlike previous calibers, the latest one offers a 70-hour power reserve, which is enough to last for three days. Thanks to the sapphire crystal case back, the timepiece offers a beautiful view into the mechanism. This model was rolled out with a black strap, lined up with rubber to take comfort levels to the next level. As a limited-edition model, each color option will be capped at 100 pieces and carry a $3,860 price tag.

