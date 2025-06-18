 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Blancpain completes Fifty Fathoms collection with versatile 38mm additions

Blancpain's Fifty Fathoms collection spans 38-45mm for every wrist preference

By
Fifty Fathoms collection 38mm additions
Blancpain

Blancpain finishes the Fifty Fathoms Automatique collection with new 38mm pieces, creating a full three-size line for every wrist. After releasing the mother-of-pearl dégradé models in petal pink and smoky black, the company now offers classic 38mm options in stainless steel, grade 23 titanium, and 18-carat red gold, with blue or black sunburst dials.

The introduction of the 38mm model marks a notable shift for Blancpain’s dive watch, which began in 1953 under CEO Jean-Jacques Fiechter. The first Fifty Fathoms set the standard for professional dive watches—featuring a locking rotating bezel, improved water resistance, a luminous and high-contrast dial, automatic winding, and anti-magnetic protection. These features remain important today.

Recommended Videos

Blancpain says, “This isn’t simply a scaled-down version,” about the new size. The company carefully designed the 38mm case to achieve balance, harmony, and presence on all wrist sizes, bringing new options while keeping the classic Fifty Fathoms look.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Market response shows the wide appeal of this format, moving beyond old gender limits. Demand is high among women who want sporty, well-made watches for smaller wrists, and the 38mm size also attracts men who prefer smaller, lighter cases. This fits with Blancpain’s idea of making “a line for everyone” instead of products for specific genders.

The Blancpain Manufacture Caliber 1150 demonstrates strong technical skill. It beats at 3Hz and offers a 100-hour power reserve. The movement, which winds automatically, features a silicon balance spring for improved anti-magnetic performance. A sapphire crystal caseback reveals the fine finishing, including an 18-carat gold rotor with NAC coating, inspired by the 1953 watch.

The expanded collection now forms a clear family structure with 38mm, 42mm, and 45mm choices, ensuring the right size for different tastes and wrists. This broader approach reflects today’s market needs for sizing that includes everyone and goes beyond outdated gender ideas.

Blancpain’s Ocean Commitment (BOC) continues to support ocean exploration projects, connecting the brand’s watchmaking history with modern environmental awareness. The Fifty Fathoms story now goes beyond just telling time, extending to ocean conservation.

With three sizes now available, the Fifty Fathoms Automatique achieves Blancpain’s aim of making the collection accessible to all, while also honoring seventy years of dive watch progress. The collection shows how respected designs can evolve with smart sizing without losing technical skill or good looks.

This completion makes the Fifty Fathoms a truly complete dive watch family. Its definition no longer comes from wrist size limits but from its inclusive approach to luxury sports watch ownership.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Swatch unveils SCUBAQUA Collection — 5 stunning dive watches with jellyfish vibes
Swatch makes waves with SCUBAQUA: The eco-conscious dive watch that combines art and engineering
the all-new Black Swatch SCUBAQUA

Swatch is set to release its highly anticipated SCUBAQUA Collection, which debuts today. This ambitious new lineup consists of five Swiss-made, water-resistant dive watches, each inspired by the beauty of jellyfish. Designed with adventurers and watch collectors in mind, these watches seamlessly blend cutting-edge materials with dynamic aesthetics—making them a stellar addition to any watch collection.

The perfect blend of innovation and distinction

Read more
Pink pelagos joins Tudor collection for giro d’italia
Tudor's new chronograph rides with the giro: pink pelagos limited to 300 pieces
Tudor's pink pelagos

Tudor has released a new chronograph, the Pelagos FXD Chrono Pink, as part of the Pelagos line. This limited edition was created for Tudor’s partnership with the Giro d’Italia, the famous cycling race in Italy.
Only 300 pieces will be made, with a price of £4,650 (about $5,000 plus tax). The watch pays tribute to the Maglia Rosa, the pink jersey worn by the race leader during the three-week event. Pink-accented Tudor watches aren’t new-last year, the brand introduced a pink-dialed Black Bay Chrono in partnership with Inter Miami, the soccer club partly owned by Tudor ambassador David Beckham. However, the new Pelagos FXD Chrono Pink uses pink as an accent rather than covering the entire dial.
A notable feature is the tachymeter scale, which is calibrated for cycling speeds instead of the automotive speeds usually found on chronographs. This cycling-specific scale wraps around the dial, showing Tudor’s commitment as the official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, a partnership that began in 2023.
The watch measures 43mm and uses a black carbon composite case, making it lightweight and technical qualities important for sports watches. The crown and chronograph pushers are made of titanium for added durability and lightness. The case is 13.2mm thick.
Inside is the Calibre MT5813, based on the Breitling 01 chronograph movement. This COSC-certified calibre offers accuracy within 2/+4 seconds per day and has a 70-hour power reserve, so it can run for nearly three days without rewinding.
The watch features a solid caseback with special engravings, including the limited edition number (from 0/300 to 300/300) and an image of cyclists in action, emphasizing its connection to the race. It comes on a fabric strap with pink accents to match the dial, blending Tudor’s heritage-inspired design with modern materials and construction suitable for sports use.

Read more
Formex expands the Essence collection with the Space Glacier watch model
A new Formex watch that will take you to space
Formex Space Glacier

Formex presents a new watch, the Space Glacier, in different sizes to diversify the Essence collection. Like the original model dating back to 2018, the 2025 edition stands out due to the Widmanstätten pattern, which is accentuated by a rough texture that adds depth to the front face. The crystal-like appearance is unique and varies from one model to the next.

This new addition draws some inspiration from older models launched in the past few years, such as the Essence Space Gold.

Read more