Blancpain completes Fifty Fathoms collection with versatile 38mm additions

Blancpain finishes the Fifty Fathoms Automatique collection with new 38mm pieces, creating a full three-size line for every wrist. After releasing the mother-of-pearl dégradé models in petal pink and smoky black, the company now offers classic 38mm options in stainless steel, grade 23 titanium, and 18-carat red gold, with blue or black sunburst dials.

The introduction of the 38mm model marks a notable shift for Blancpain’s dive watch, which began in 1953 under CEO Jean-Jacques Fiechter. The first Fifty Fathoms set the standard for professional dive watches—featuring a locking rotating bezel, improved water resistance, a luminous and high-contrast dial, automatic winding, and anti-magnetic protection. These features remain important today.

Blancpain says, “This isn’t simply a scaled-down version,” about the new size. The company carefully designed the 38mm case to achieve balance, harmony, and presence on all wrist sizes, bringing new options while keeping the classic Fifty Fathoms look.

Market response shows the wide appeal of this format, moving beyond old gender limits. Demand is high among women who want sporty, well-made watches for smaller wrists, and the 38mm size also attracts men who prefer smaller, lighter cases. This fits with Blancpain’s idea of making “a line for everyone” instead of products for specific genders.

The Blancpain Manufacture Caliber 1150 demonstrates strong technical skill. It beats at 3Hz and offers a 100-hour power reserve. The movement, which winds automatically, features a silicon balance spring for improved anti-magnetic performance. A sapphire crystal caseback reveals the fine finishing, including an 18-carat gold rotor with NAC coating, inspired by the 1953 watch.

The expanded collection now forms a clear family structure with 38mm, 42mm, and 45mm choices, ensuring the right size for different tastes and wrists. This broader approach reflects today’s market needs for sizing that includes everyone and goes beyond outdated gender ideas.

Blancpain’s Ocean Commitment (BOC) continues to support ocean exploration projects, connecting the brand’s watchmaking history with modern environmental awareness. The Fifty Fathoms story now goes beyond just telling time, extending to ocean conservation.

With three sizes now available, the Fifty Fathoms Automatique achieves Blancpain’s aim of making the collection accessible to all, while also honoring seventy years of dive watch progress. The collection shows how respected designs can evolve with smart sizing without losing technical skill or good looks.

This completion makes the Fifty Fathoms a truly complete dive watch family. Its definition no longer comes from wrist size limits but from its inclusive approach to luxury sports watch ownership.