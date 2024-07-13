 Skip to main content
Blancpain just gave its Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe line a dark makeover

Blancpain adds three watches with ceramic bracelets to the Bathyscaphe line

Blancpain Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet Phases de Lune
Blancpain

Blancpain is moving to the dark side, having just unveiled three new black watches as part of the Bathyscaphe ceramic collection. Automatic and Flyback Chronograph editions are available, similar to previous black and green designs, but they now have ceramic bracelets. Additionally, a blue-dialed Complete Calendar edition, which is also encased in black ceramic, is available. The new models all feature a brushed ceramic case and bracelet, but they stay true to the original Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe line.

The Bathyscaphe is the Fifty Fathoms’ sleeker and more compact little brother, having originally launched in 1956. Since its 2013 revival, it’s been released in several versions, including changes in size, material, and complications, such as chronographs and annual calendars.

Blancpain Bathyscaphe: Ceramic bracelets are complicated

Blancpain Bathyscaphe ceramic bracelet
Blancpain

For those on the outside looking in, it’s easy to think the hard part of creating mechanical watches is all about the bells and whistles inside, and the bracelet is simply an afterthought. However, ensuring the entire watch reaches the high standards of some brands can be just as difficult if not more so. For Blancpain, developing a ceramic bracelet for the Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe took years to develop, with the ceramic case having already been available since 2015.

Blancpain’s parent company, Swatch Group, is the owner of Comadur SA, which specializes in producing ceramic bracelets for brands such as Omega. But when Blancpain wanted to create its own ceramic bracelet, it had exceptionally specific requirements that led to the creation of a bespoke bracelet and two new patents.

While there were a lot of issues in trying to come up with something, Blancpain’s solution was a sophisticated system of links connected by titanium bars, each hand screwed into place. It’s all a bit like the man behind the green curtain in The Wizard of Oz, as it looks good on the surface, but you have no idea how much work has gone into it behind the scenes.

The ceramic material used is claimed to be nearly five times harder than stainless steel, four times harder than grade-5 titanium, and 25% lighter; basically, it will feel indestructible on your wrist while maintaining the supple feel of a Rolex.

Blancpain Bathyscaphe automatic

Blancpain Bathyscaphe automatic
Blancpain

Leading the charge in the newest ceramic trio is the classic automatic time and date dive watch, which features a 43.6 mm black ceramic case, matching ceramic bezel, and a sunray-brushed dial. This edition is the same technically as the titanium version, as it’s powered by the automatic calibre 1315, and it has a power reserve of 120 hours.

Blancpain Bathyscaphe Chronograph Flyback

Blancpain Bathyscaphe Chronograph Flyback
Blancpain

The green Bathyscaphe Chronograph Flyback is second in command. It has a 43.6 mm black ceramic case, a gradient green sun-brushed dial, and a matching green ceramic bezel. The calibre F385 chronograph movement drives it, and it has a power reserve of 50 hours.

Blancpain Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet Phases de Lune

Blancpain Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet Phases de Lune
Blancpain

Of course, the most significant new addition to the Blancpain Bathyscaphe collection is a ceramic version of the Quantième Complet Phases de Lune, or the Complete Calendar Moonphase, for those who don’t know a word of French. This watch has a water resistance of 300 meters, but it still has the typical features of a fancier dress watch.

The Quantième Complet features a traditional pointer date display, day and month windows at 12 o’clock, and a special moon phase subdial at 6 o’clock showcased with Blancpain’s iconic signature moon face. It’s powered by the automatic calibre 6654.P.4, which has a power reserve of 72 hours.

How much do the new Blancpain Bathyscaphe editions cost?

Blancpain Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet Phases de Lune
Blancpain

The Bathyscaphe Quantieme Complet Phases de Lune costs $26,000, as does the Chronograph, while the automatic costs slightly less at $21,300.

