Naoya Aida & Co. debuts 2025 Collection: Japanese watchmaking at its finest

Tokyo's master watchmaker reveals 2025 collection: Less than 50 pieces available

Tokyo’s independent watchmaking scene has welcomed current star Naoya Aida & Co. as the brand debuts its highly anticipated 2025 Collection — a stunning presentation of Japanese horological artistry. This release cements Aida’s reputation among the most exciting talents in contemporary watchmaking, a brand dedicated to traditional craftsmanship combined with modern innovation.

A collection with new features for watch enthusiasts

Aida’s latest release will pique collectors’ interest as it highlights the NH TYPE 6A with its groundbreaking Cal.3025PC perpetual calendar movement, featuring entirely hand-engraved Roman numerals and calendar displays. The collection expands its signature aesthetic with precious interpretations of existing models: the NH TYPE 3B-3 pairs an 18K yellow gold case with a lapis lazuli moon phase disc, while the NH TYPE 5A-1 revisits 2024’s design with vintage-inspired acrylic crystal. 

Aida’s signature asymmetrical case design is on display for this presentation, now refined and featuring more ergonomic proportions and a slimmer profile. Two new D-buckle designs for enhanced wearability are also on tap. 

Tradition and innovation remain at the forefront of their designs

Naoya Aida’s designs perfectly balance mechanical mastery with minimalist aesthetics, with 2025 features that include:

  • Skeletonized dials showcasing intricate movement beneath
  • Hand-engraved bridges with distinct Japanese motifs
  • Experimental materials, including a proprietary titanium alloy

Where this collection really stands out is with its striking contrasts in texture. By pairing mirror-polished surfaces with granular matte finishes, Aida’s distinctive style remains intact and centered in this timepiece. 

An instant collector’s item

Naoya Aida is releasing only 50 pieces worldwide, making each timepiece an instant collector’s item. To date, nearly half of this production has already been reserved by the brand’s private clients before the official launch. According to Aida, “These watches represent the soul of Japanese watchmaking. They’re not just timekeepers, but wearable art pieces that tell our cultural story through every hand-finished component.”

How to access the latest release

The 2025 Collection is available exclusively through the brand’s flagship boutique in Tokyo, a few select partner retailers in New York, London, and Singapore, and for the serious collectors via private appointments. Collectors of luxury timepieces understand this marks one of the most anticipated independent releases of the year from a brand intent on defining luxury watchmaking in Japan for years to come. 

