The ultimate bucket list: Unmissable things to do in Tokyo

Eat, play, and explore in this fantastic city.

By
Tokyo
Pixabay

Are you considering a trip to Japan and wondering about the best things to do in Tokyo? A city where ancient temples stand shoulder to shoulder with futuristic skyscrapers, Tokyo is a city with a one-of-a-kind blend of the old and new. From exploring centuries-old shrines to catching a live Kabuki show,  the capital of Japan is a sensory overload in the best possible way. And don’t even get us started on the food – Tokyo is a dream for sushi lovers, ramen aficionados, and street food fanatics alike.

No matter what you’re into, Tokyo’s got something up its sleeve for you. Here’s an overview of some of the best things to do in this glittering city.

The best things to do in Tokyo

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree
Pixabay

The Tokyo Skytree, located in Sumida, is Japan’s tallest structure and the tallest tower in the world, soaring to an impressive 634 meters (2,080 feet). This iconic broadcasting and observation tower offers visitors unbeatable panoramic views of Tokyo from its 360-degree observation decks. On a clear day, you can even glimpse Mount Fuji in the distance! 

Sensō-ji

Senso ji
Pixabay

Sensō-ji is in Asakusa and is Tokyo’s oldest and most iconic temple. With its towering red gate, giant lantern, and incredible history, Sensō-ji is both a cultural hotspot and a spiritual haven. Dedicated to Kannon, the bodhisattva of compassion, this ancient Buddhist temple is easily one of the best things to see while you are in Tokyo. The main approach, Nakamise Street, is always packed with stalls selling traditional snacks and souvenirs, adding to the lively vibe.

Shimokitazawa

Tokyo Japan city lights
Unsplash

Shimokitazawa, or “Shimokita” to the locals, is Tokyo’s ultimate hipster hangout, known for its maze of vintage stores, indie record shops, and artsy street stalls. It’s a thrifter’s paradise, with spots like Flamingo and Bazzstore offering everything from retro finds to unique fashion pieces. After some shopping, you can grab a coffee at one of the aesthetic cafes, such as Bear Pond Espresso or Bookends Coffee Service.

Yoyogi Park

Yoyogi Park
Shutterstock

Yoyogi Park is one of Tokyo’s biggest green spaces, perfect for a laid-back day outdoors. Its wide lawns, ponds, and forested areas make it a great spot to relax, have a picnic and people-watch. Fun fact: before becoming a park in 1967, Yoyogi was the Olympic Village for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. If you’re visiting in early spring, then you’ll be able to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom.

D47 Museum

D47 Museum
D&Department

If you’re searching for unique things to do in Tokyo, head over to the D47 Museum on the 8th floor of the Shibuya Hikarie building. This cool little museum is all about celebrating Japan’s 47 prefectures. Each exhibit focuses on a different theme, showcasing the culture, food, design, or history of Japan. There’s also a retail space selling handcrafted goods from each region and the adjoining D47 Shokudo restaurant, which serves up regional specialties. 

Shinjuku Gyoen

Shinjuku Gyoen
Pixabay

Shinjuku Gyoen is a peaceful escape right in the middle of the city. Once the Edo-period residence of the royal Naitō family, this massive 144-acre garden is now a favorite spot for those looking to unwind. With its stunning traditional Japanese gardens and seasonal flowers, it’s a breath of fresh air from the hectic pace of the city. If you’re visiting in spring, it’s one of the best places in Tokyo for cherry blossom viewing. 

Imperial Palace

Imperial Palace
Pixabay

Step into the life of the royals and check out the Imperial Palace, where Japan’s imperial family currently resides. Once the site of the Edo Castle, this beautiful palace has housed emperors since 1888 and sits atop a stone embankment surrounded by a moat. While the inner grounds require booking a guided tour, you can easily explore the beautiful outer parks for free. You can enjoy great views of the palace from the East Gardens, Kitanomaru Park, and Kokyo Gaien National Garden.

Shibuya Crossing

Shibuya Crossing
Pixabay

Shibuya “Scramble” Crossing is Tokyo’s iconic busy intersection. Located right outside Shibuya Station’s Hachiko exit, this massive intersection sees up to 2,500 people crossing at once from all directions. It’s been featured in tons of films and photos, and it’s easy to see why. At its busiest, it feels like a sea of people moving in unison. Whether you’re walking through or watching from a nearby cafe, Shibuya Crossing is a must-experience moment in Tokyo.

Tokyo National Museum

Tokyo National Museum
Tokyo National Museum

If you’re interested in diving into Japan’s history, the Tokyo National Museum in Ueno Park is a must-see. Japan’s oldest and largest art museum is packed with around 120,000 incredible artifacts and artworks spanning the country’s entire recorded history. From ancient samurai armor to delicate ceramics and scrolls, the exhibits here give you a real sense of Japan’s cultural heritage.

Omoide Yokocho

Tokyo
Pixabay

When it comes to the best things to do in Tokyo, Omoide Yokocho should be at the top of the list. This charming alleyway, known as “Memory Lane,” is packed with tiny, timeworn buildings housing a variety of food stalls and bars. It’s the perfect spot to grab some delicious BBQ and enjoy a drink in a cozy atmosphere. The real magic happens in the evening when the alley comes alive around 6 p.m., buzzing with locals and tourists eager to grab a bite.

