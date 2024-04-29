 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How a Michelin-starred sushi chef crafts omakase to go

For $60 a box, Jōji Box in New York is making high-quality sushi for takeout.

Hunter Lu
By
Joji box sushi on black table.
The omakase box at Jōji Box. Hunter Lu / The Manual

If you’re a fan of high-level omakase sushi and Japanese cuisine but looking for that experience in the comfort of home, Jōji Box in New York City might be the answer you’ve been looking for. The grab-and-go (or delivery) operation of one Michelin Star Jōji, Jōji Box is all about high-quality sushi delivery at a reasonable price. Located in Midtown’s One Vanderbilt building and the iconic Grand Central Terminal, Jōji Box (conveniently situated next to Jōji itself) is a sushi experience worth investigating.

We spoke with George Ruan, one of the three partners and chefs at Joji and Joji Box, to learn about the operation and what it takes to make Michelin-star quality sushi to go.

Recommended Videos

How Michelin-starred sushi is made for takeout

Japanese fish in display box.
The ingredients at Jōji. Jōji

There is, of course, something inherently difficult about packaging raw fish for sushi takeout. “Sushi is best when enjoyed the moment it’s made — the fish is fresh, and rice is at an optimal temperature and texture,” explains Ruan. “When sushi is taken away, it’s very challenging to maintain the same quality and standard. From the way we cook the rice to the temperature we keep the fish and even the quantity we create is carefully coordinated to ensure it’s the freshest standard we can deliver in our sushi to-go.”

Related

In order to maintain quality, Jōji Box sources 90% of their fish from Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, along with using their own custom-made box and packaging. There are several options at Jōji Box, including flights (ranging from $20 to $23), consisting of four pieces of nigiri and half a maki roll, to chirashi boxes ($28 to $48). But for the full experience, the omakase box is the best. At $60, it includes 10 pieces of chef’s selection nigiri and sashimi, along with half a negi toro roll and half a snow crab roll (also includes a side of wakame seaweed salad).

When we sampled the omakase box, we first noticed the layout — every element, from the nigiri to the neatly folded napkin, was elegantly packaged. The box was also sturdy that we weren’t worried about damaging the sushi during a commute. Two small plastic containers of soy sauce are provided, along with gari (pickled ginger) and a generous serving of real wasabi, which is far more nuanced in flavor and less harsh than the standard wasabi paste.

For high-level sushi, it’s all about the rice

sushi pressed with hot knife.
Jōji nigiri, pressed with a hot knife. Bill Milne

For true sushi lovers, not only will the quality of the fish used by Jōji Box be noticeable, but the rice will also stand out. “It’s important to have high quality, fresh fish and ingredients, but rice is truly an unsung hero when it comes to sushi,” explains Ruan. “The texture, temperature, and vinegar has to be carefully measured, cared for and perfected to complement the fresh ingredient. That is why many sushi chefs are first trained on cooking the rice for years before they even approach the other ingredients.”

At Jōji Box, they use a mixture of two types of rice: Japanese Koshihikari and Nanatsuboshi. And if you’re interested in learning more about Japanese rice, we happen to have a guide on making sushi rice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
Cognac vs. brandy: What’s the difference?
Wonder no more about these age-old grape spirits
Brandy in the sunlight

The colossal world of booze is full of questions and dilemmas. Are you drinking a pinot gris or pinot grigio? What's the best glass for that pilsner? How on earth do I make a refreshing cocktail with hibiscus?

Well, here at The Manual, we've got a few answers and tricks that will get you out of any drinks-related binds. One oft-misunderstood topic involves an age-old grape spirit. We're talking about cognac vs. brandy, specifically, and how the two are different.

Read more
What is caviar? A seafood expert breaks down all the details
John McDonald of Mercer Street Hospitality and Hancock St. is here to guide us
The caviar at Hancock St. with potato chips and champagne

 

What is caviar? Caviar, which is deemed to be the pinnacle of luxury by many, has been a dining delicacy since the times of ancient Greece. Derived from the Persian word chav-jar, which means "cake of strength," this black gold was integrated into modern-day popularity by Russian royalty.

Read more
How to make the perfect carnitas, according to a chef
Check out these tips and tricks to make chef-worthy carnitas
Pork carnitas tacos

If you’ve ever had street tacos, whether from an actual street vendor or an upscale restaurant, you’ve likely had carnitas — whether you knew it or not. Carnitas grew in popularity through Mexican street tacos, but people use it in various dishes, from nachos to chimichangas. Carnitas are most commonly known to be pork, but it can really be any sort of meat cooked in its own fat (confit). The word carnitas in Spanish translates to "little meats."

You can learn how to make carnitas at home -- it isn't difficult. However, it’s not just a matter of throwing a chunk of pork in a pot, and then it turns into delicious carnitas. There are some crucial steps to cooking the perfect batch of carnitas. That’s why we reached out to an expert in Mexican cuisine.

Read more