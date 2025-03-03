How to cook the perfect steak in an air fryer: Tips for juicy results

Table of Contents Table of Contents Step 1: Prepping your steak for the best results Step 2: Preheating the air fryer for a perfect sear Step 3: Cooking your steak in the air fryer Step 4: Letting your steak rest for maximum juiciness Step 5: Serving and adding the finishing touches Can you cook frozen steak in an air fryer? What to do with leftover air fryer steak Bonus tips for air-frying steak The final sizzle

Steak in an air fryer? Absolutely! While grilling and pan-searing are without question the go-to methods, the air fryer offers a surprisingly effective way to get a beautifully cooked, juicy steak with a perfect crust. You can do this without having to labor over a grill or deal with oil splatters. If you are short on time and can’t commit quite as much attention as you need when you grill a steak, then air-frying steak is about to change your life! Some of the best air fryer recipes involve a good steak as the centerpiece. Allow us to show you how to cook steak in an air fryer like a pro.

Step 1: Prepping your steak for the best results

Great steak starts with great prep. So before you even think of firing up that air fryer, make sure your steak is ready for cooking.

Choose the right cut: Ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip, and sirloin all work well in the air fryer. The truth of the matter is, if it’s steak—it works! However, look for steaks that are at least 1 inch thick for the best texture and results.

Let it rest at room temp: You want to make sure that you take your steak out of the fridge at least 30 minutes before cooking. Cold steak straight from the fridge won’t cook evenly.

Pat it dry: When you’re trying to render a good sear, remember that moisture is enemy number one. Use a paper towel to blot any excess moisture from the surface

Season generously: Don’t be afraid to get in there with the seasoning. The air fryer works fast—so all of the good seasoning will be able to stand up to the quick cooking time. Salt and black pepper are classic, but if you want a bit more flavor add garlic powder, smoked paprika, or even a little steak seasoning blend.

Add a little oil: A light drizzle of olive oil helps the seasoning stick and promotes a flavorful crust.

Step 2: Preheating the air fryer for a perfect sear

Just like with a grill or skillet, preheating your air fryer is key to getting that delicious outer crust on your steak. Set your air fryer to 400°F (204°C) and let it heat up for about 3–5 minutes. This ensures that when your steak hits the basket, it starts cooking immediately, locking in flavor and juiciness.

Step 3: Cooking your steak in the air fryer

Once your air fryer is hot and your steak is seasoned, it’s time to cook.

Place the steak in the basket and avoid overcrowding. If you’re cooking more than one steak, leave space between them so air can circulate properly. Cook on one side for about 6 minutes, then flip. The air fryer does a great job of circulating heat, but flipping ensures even cooking and a nice crust. Cook for another 4–6 minutes, depending on how you like your steak:

Rare: 8-9 minutes total (120°F)

Medium Rare: 10-11 minutes (130°F)

Medium: 12-13 minutes (140°F)

Medium Well: 13-14 minutes (150°F)

Well Done: 15+ minutes (160°F)

Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his expert method for a professional take on air-fried steak, featuring a bold coffee and chili rub. His technique, which involves preheating the air fryer to 390°F and cooking for 8-10 minutes, has been widely praised. You can check out his full recipe and approach here.

Since air fryer models vary slightly, using a meat thermometer to check doneness is always a good idea instead of relying solely on time. Insert it into the thickest part of the steak for the most accurate reading.

Step 4: Letting your steak rest for maximum juiciness

Resist the urge to cut into your steak right away! Letting it rest for at least 5 minutes is crucial. During cooking, the heat forces the juices toward the center. If you slice too soon, all that moisture will spill out, leaving your steak drier than it should be.

To maximize flavor, tent your steak with a piece of aluminum foil while resting. This keeps it warm and allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat.

Step 5: Serving and adding the finishing touches

Once your steak has rested, it’s time for the best part—eating! Here are a few ways to take it to the next level:

Top it with butter: A pat of garlic herb butter melts beautifully over hot steak, adding richness and depth of flavor.

Pair it with sides: Air fryer steak goes great with roasted potatoes, steamed asparagus, or even a simple salad.

Drizzle a bit of sauce: A little balsamic glaze, chimichurri, or a classic steak sauce can add even more punch to your dish.

Can you cook frozen steak in an air fryer?

Yes, you can! If you forgot to thaw your steak, don’t worry—your air fryer can handle it. The key is to adjust the cooking time and season well since frozen steak won’t absorb as much seasoning as fresh.

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F.

Cook the steak in your air fryer for 10 minutes, then flip.

Continue cooking for another 8–10 minutes, checking for doneness with a meat thermometer.

Let it rest for 5–10 minutes before serving.

Since frozen steak releases more moisture, patting it dry halfway through cooking can help achieve a better crust.

What to do with leftover air fryer steak

Steak leftovers on the menu … Lucky you! Here are some easy ways to repurpose air-fried steak:

Make a steak sandwich: Slice thinly and layer on a toasted roll with horseradish sauce and arugula.

Add to a salad: Cold steak over a crisp salad with blue cheese and balsamic dressing is a win.

Toss into tacos: Chop it up, warm it in a skillet, and stuff it into tortillas with salsa and avocado.

Make steak and eggs: Reheat and pair with scrambled eggs for a hearty breakfast.

To reheat steak without drying it out, air fry at 350°F for 3–5 minutes until warmed through.

Bonus tips for air-frying steak

For extra crispy edges, cook at a higher temperature for the last minute by raising the heat to 425°F for the final 60 seconds, which helps mimic that charred, grilled effect. If your air fryer allows, use a wire rack to let excess fat drip off, resulting in an even crispier finish. While simple seasoning works well, experimenting with marinades like soy sauce, garlic, and olive oil before cooking can enhance the steak’s flavor even more.

The final sizzle

Cooking steak in an air fryer might sound unconventional, but it delivers surprisingly delicious results with minimal effort. With the right prep, proper temperature control, and a few pro tips, you can enjoy a juicy, flavorful steak in under 15 minutes—no grill required. So next time you’re craving steak, skip the stovetop mess and let your air fryer do the work. Your taste buds (and cleanup routine) will thank you.