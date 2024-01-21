The Blancpain x Swatch collab is the perfect lunar addition

Blancpain and the avant-garde charm of Swatch have collided in a celestial dance of watches for men, birthing the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection. Their offspring, the Ocean of Storms SO35B400, is not just a timepiece; it’s a lunar sea on your wrist, a combination of inventiveness and artistic ability.

The Blancpain x SWATCH Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Ocean of Storms

Unlike its counterparts in the series that pay homage to Earth’s oceans, this installment diverges by focusing on the Oceanus Procellarum, translating to the “Ocean of Storms” in Latin. This vast lunar mare, akin to a sea on the moon, sprawls across a staggering two million square kilometers.

Furthermore, mirroring its counterparts in the collection, the Scuba Fifty Fathoms Ocean of Storms introduces a distinctive nudibranch (sea slug) featured on its rotor, influencing the color scheme of the timepiece. Notably, in a departure from lunar reality, this model pays homage to the Okenia Luna nudibranch. This sea slug species thrives in the Southeast Pacific waters near Peru and Chile, offering an unexpected connection to the watch despite its earthly habitat.

This collaboration unites the elegance of Blancpain with the boldness of Swatch. The result? A watch that pays homage to the lunar sea, capturing its mystique in a black Bioceramic case. As we dive into the details, the SISTEM51 mechanical movement and the Grade A Super-LumiNova on the hands and markers create a blend of presentation and substance.

Technical brilliance: The Ocean of Storms SO35B400

The watch’s technical prowess is as mesmerizing as the lunar sea it honors. The black Bioceramic case, crowned with authority, boasts a diameter of 42.3mm and a thickness of 14.4mm – a perfect balance of presence and comfort. The lug-to-lug distance of 48.0mm ensures a snug fit on any wrist.

Beneath the celestial surface lies the beating heart – the SISTEM51 mechanical movement. Swiss-made and featuring a mere 51 parts with a solitary central screw, it seriously whispers sophistication. The movement offers 90-hour autonomy and anti-magnetic resilience courtesy of its Nivachron hairspring.

The glass, crafted from bio-sourced material with an anti-scratch coating, shields a canvas of oceanic wonders. The one-direction rotating bezel, in black Bioceramic with an anti-scratch coating insert, invites you to navigate the depths while the NATO strap, a symbol of sustainability, is crafted from recycled fishing nets, adding an eco-conscious touch.

A transparent affair: The SISTEM51 movement

In true Swatch fashion, the SISTEM51 movement is exposed through a transparent display back, allowing you to witness the intricate dance of gears and springs.

The Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection, including the Ocean of Storms, goes beyond conventional aesthetics. Every piece in the collection features an enchanting illustration of an ocean and a vibrant nudibranch – a nod to the beauty that lies beneath the waves.

Where to buy the Blancpain x SWATCH Ocean of Storms watch

In sync with its MoonSwatch companions, Swatch and Blancpain watches strategically scheduled the unveiling to align with a celestial occurrence. The new model was officially introduced on January 11, 2024, coinciding with the arrival of the new moon. While the production is not restricted to a fixed quantity, its availability mirrors the pattern observed in other collaborative Swatch models. Rather than opting for online purchase options, this latest timepiece will be exclusively offered at handpicked Swatch retail outlets with a price tag of $400.

