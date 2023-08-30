 Skip to main content
New MoonSwatch from Omega and Swatch is inspired by tonight’s blue moon event – and you can’t buy it online

Google "Swatch store" if you want to buy one

Close up Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch
Everyone who knows watches knows about the MoonSwatch, the chronograph wristwatch collection from Swatch and Omega that has been seriously hard to find. Now they’re back with another limited release that pays homage to tonight’s blue moon: The “Mission to Neptune” MoonSwatch.

The MoonSwatches originally included 11 watches — all variations of the popular Omega Speedmaster watch, with a quartz movement, a fabric strap, and names that paid homage to celestial bodies — back when the collection debuted in early 2022. Since then, there have been more releases of these watches featuring the brand’s Moonshine gold. And now it’s Neptune’s turn.

Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch black background
The “Mission to Neptune” MoonSwatch embraces the full moon

At the heart of this remarkable timepiece lies a unique and exquisite feature–the seconds hand, which is crafted from Omega’s exclusive Moonshine Gold. This captivating gold alloy was introduced by Omega in 2019, drawing inspiration from the radiant glow of moonlight against the backdrop of a dark blue sky. As a testament to its exclusivity, the Moonshine Gold seconds hand is meticulously produced just once a month, coinciding with the full moon. This is no ordinary gold—it’s an alloy that symbolizes luxury and elegance, perfectly mirroring the magic of a moonlit night.

The MoonSwatch “Mission to Neptune” watch embraces the mystical influence of the full moon, a phenomenon known to have a profound effect on various aspects of life, including humans. As the moon exerts its gravitational pull, it stirs tides and emotions alike, adding a touch of enchantment to the world. This timepiece encapsulates that essence, allowing wearers to carry a piece of lunar magic on their wrists.

The watch features a 42 mm bioceramic blue case, a dark blue dial, and a black velcro strap. Against this dark backdrop stands the gold seconds hand.

The “Mission to Neptune” MoonSwatch is not available for purchase online. Instead, it can be acquired at select locations worldwide during the rare and auspicious occasion of the Blue Moon on August 30th. Specifically, it can be bought for one day only at 99 stores across 86 cities.

This limited availability adds an air of exclusivity, making the watch even more desirable to luxury connoisseurs and horology enthusiasts. If you don’t get your hands on one today, these watches will likely be pretty hard to find, even by MoonSwatch standards. The watches retail for about $300 (or less), and a quick peek at the secondary market shows that while other iterations of the MoonSwatch go for a little higher than that, the original Neptune MoonSwatch costs more than double that.

