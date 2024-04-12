 Skip to main content
You can’t get these SNXS-inspired Seiko watches in the U.S. (yet)

Seiko SNXS is back with 3 new watches

Sarah Veldman
By
Seiko 5 Sports SNXS Series watches
Seiko

Throwing it back to the early days of Seiko, the latest edition to the Seiko 5 Sports lineup pays homage to a beloved icon of the brand: the Seiko SNXS. However, this time, it’s a modern interpretation, and fans will love it. The SRPK series features the SPRK87 with a blue dial, the SRPK89 in black, and the SRPK91 in ivory. Despite the seemingly basic colors and simple design, these new pieces breathe new life into the original. These new watches are all about the classic Seiko design elements that fans of the brand appreciate, with some modern features like 100-meter water resistance that bring it into this year.

Seiko SNXS has officially returned

Seiko Sports 5 SNXS Blue
Seiko

Seiko made history in 1963 when they introduced the Sportsmatic 5, Japan’s first automatic day-date. The Seiko 5 quickly shot up in popularity as it was crafted with a stainless steel case and bracelet, had water and shock resistance, and featured tons of practical functions while still being affordable. It debuted during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, meaning it was put on the map globally (pun intended), and by 1966, Seiko 5 exports surpassed the collective output of automatic watches from Switzerland.

The Seiko 5 was a fan favorite for decades before undergoing a major revamp in 2019, which was the beginning of a new chapter for the collection. Part of this new chapter is the update of the SNXS collection. This new look caters to anyone looking for a compact watch that they can wear on the daily, something that matches every outfit and occasion, whether fancy for a party or casual for a weekend trip to the park.

What are the improvements?

Seiko Sports 5 SNXS ivory watch
Seiko

Some major improvements are the water resistance, which went from 30mm to 10mm, as well as a reworked bracelet design that now features a triple-folding clasp with a push-button release, with Seiko having responded to consumer feedback. On top of the dark blue, black, or ivory face sits a bright orange central seconds hand that pays homage to the Seiko 5, while the sunburst finish shows off color changes in different lighting. The baton indices and multi-faceted hour and minute hands feature Lumibrite in warm beige, while the date window maintains its original 3 o’clock position.

Price and verdict

Seiko Sports 5 SNXS watch black
Seiko

These new SNXS-inspired Seiko watches feature a 37.4mm case diameter, 12.5mm thickness, and a compact 44.7mm lug-to-lug measurement, which is all incredibly welcome and yet eyebrow-raising considering the current climate we find ourselves in within the watch market. Oversized watches are all the rage, as the kids might say, so these dimensions are certainly refreshing. Departing from the 7S26 movement, the new models feature the 4R36 caliber, giving them 41 hours of power reserve. Though they are not available in the United States until May 2024, the price tag will be $395.

