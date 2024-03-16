Seiko debuts 5 new watches in Classic Series

One brand that stands out prominently in the pretty crowded space of watches for men with a timeless appearance is Seiko. In June 2024, the Japanese watchmaker will unveil its latest masterpiece: the Classic Series. Drawing inspiration from the graceful nuances of Japanese aesthetics, the Classic Series pays homage to the softer side of design.
Seiko watches: The Classic Series
Since its inception in 2016, the Presage collection has established itself as Seiko’s domain for crafting timepieces that exude sophistication with a dash of minimalism, distinct from their sporty counterparts. Contrasting with Seiko’s Sharp Edged Series, these new models feature more rounded contours and gentler hues on their dials.
Seiko Classic Series: Three-hander references
Among them are the SPB463, SPB465, and SPB467 – three exquisite three-handers boasting a harmonious blend of form and function, which is pretty much the definition of a classic Seiko watch. These feature a 40.2mm case diameter and a slim profile of 13mm. The polished stainless steel case, adorned with brushed lugs and a raised bezel, exudes the opposite of most watch releases, which is an elegance that doesn’t beg for attention. Complementing the case is a bracelet with a push-button butterfly clasp, meticulously crafted for both a stylish look and a comfortable fit.
A domed sapphire crystal enhances these Seiko watches allure, complemented by a bowl-shaped caseback that adds depth. Despite its robust appearance, the rounded case design creates a slim silhouette, lending an air of sophistication, which is ideal for formal events or board meetings. The dial’s outer minute ring offers clarity, while the slender central seconds hand adds a touch of grace.
Technical specifications
Positioned at 3 o’clock, a discreet date window shares space with the logo, with the series name and Automatic 3 Days reminder below. Powered by the 6R55 automatic movement, these new Presage Classic timepieces boast both timekeeping and date functions, visible through the exhibition caseback. With a frequency of 21,600 vibrations/hour, the 6R55 calibre ensures an impressive 72-hour power reserve, featuring a gold-coloured rotor for bidirectional winding, enhancing its mechanical allure.
The SPB463, aptly named “Shiro-Iro,” showcases a pristine white hue, while the SPB465, dubbed “Araigaki,” boasts a rich orange reminiscent of ripe persimmons. Completing the trio is the SPB467, christened “Sensaicha,” featuring a captivating brownish-green hue inspired by Japan’s Edo period. Characterized by a simple yet refined layout, the dial of each timepiece is adorned with curved hands and indexes, gracefully leading the eye to the edges.
Seiko Classic Series: Open-heart references
For those enamored with horological intricacies, the Classic Series also offers the SPB469 and SPB471. These models feature an open-heart design with dial finishes inspired by raw silk yarn. The SPB469, in off-white “Shiro-Iro,” and the SPB471, in dark “Sumi-Iro,” offer a captivating glimpse into the heart of the movement, complete with a 24-hour sub-dial and Seiko’s proprietary Diashock shock absorber.
While the indices and hands remain consistent, distinguishing features include intricately recessed sub-dials displaying the 24-hour format at the 6 o’clock position and a captivating movement aperture at 9 o’clock. These elements imbue the timepieces with unique charm and personality. Notably, the SPB468 and SPB471 models are equipped with the caliber 6R5J, boasting an impressive 73-hour power reserve, ensuring prolonged functionality and reliability.
When will the Classic Series be available and how much do they cost?
For individuals seeking a dress watch adorned with an elegant dial at a $1,000 price point, the Seiko Presage lineup distinguishes itself from competitors. We’re particularly intrigued by the updated case and bracelet design and how they conform to the wrist. The three-handers are priced at $1,125. The Classic Series watches can be purchased at authorized Seiko retailers starting in June 2024.
Editors' Recommendations
- Tissot’s T-Race MotoGP Chronograph is a watch racing fans will love
- The best Tudor watches for men: Our top picks
- The latest Girard Perregaux watch showcases a dial made from a 4.5 billion year old meteorite
- A super-rare Rolex watch is up for sale — this is what you need to know
- Men’s blue watches are a timeless classic: Our top picks from IWC, Audemars Piguet, Seiko, and more