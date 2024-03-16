Seiko debuts 5 new watches in Classic Series

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One brand that stands out prominently in the pretty crowded space of watches for men with a timeless appearance is Seiko. In June 2024, the Japanese watchmaker will unveil its latest masterpiece: the Classic Series. Drawing inspiration from the graceful nuances of Japanese aesthetics, the Classic Series pays homage to the softer side of design.

Seiko watches: The Classic Series

Since its inception in 2016, the Presage collection has established itself as Seiko’s domain for crafting timepieces that exude sophistication with a dash of minimalism, distinct from their sporty counterparts. Contrasting with Seiko’s Sharp Edged Series, these new models feature more rounded contours and gentler hues on their dials.

Recommended Videos

Seiko Classic Series: Three-hander references

Among them are the SPB463, SPB465, and SPB467 – three exquisite three-handers boasting a harmonious blend of form and function, which is pretty much the definition of a classic Seiko watch. These feature a 40.2mm case diameter and a slim profile of 13mm. The polished stainless steel case, adorned with brushed lugs and a raised bezel, exudes the opposite of most watch releases, which is an elegance that doesn’t beg for attention. Complementing the case is a bracelet with a push-button butterfly clasp, meticulously crafted for both a stylish look and a comfortable fit.

A domed sapphire crystal enhances these Seiko watches allure, complemented by a bowl-shaped caseback that adds depth. Despite its robust appearance, the rounded case design creates a slim silhouette, lending an air of sophistication, which is ideal for formal events or board meetings. The dial’s outer minute ring offers clarity, while the slender central seconds hand adds a touch of grace.

Technical specifications

Positioned at 3 o’clock, a discreet date window shares space with the logo, with the series name and Automatic 3 Days reminder below. Powered by the 6R55 automatic movement, these new Presage Classic timepieces boast both timekeeping and date functions, visible through the exhibition caseback. With a frequency of 21,600 vibrations/hour, the 6R55 calibre ensures an impressive 72-hour power reserve, featuring a gold-coloured rotor for bidirectional winding, enhancing its mechanical allure.

The SPB463, aptly named “Shiro-Iro,” showcases a pristine white hue, while the SPB465, dubbed “Araigaki,” boasts a rich orange reminiscent of ripe persimmons. Completing the trio is the SPB467, christened “Sensaicha,” featuring a captivating brownish-green hue inspired by Japan’s Edo period. Characterized by a simple yet refined layout, the dial of each timepiece is adorned with curved hands and indexes, gracefully leading the eye to the edges.

Seiko Classic Series: Open-heart references

For those enamored with horological intricacies, the Classic Series also offers the SPB469 and SPB471. These models feature an open-heart design with dial finishes inspired by raw silk yarn. The SPB469, in off-white “Shiro-Iro,” and the SPB471, in dark “Sumi-Iro,” offer a captivating glimpse into the heart of the movement, complete with a 24-hour sub-dial and Seiko’s proprietary Diashock shock absorber.

While the indices and hands remain consistent, distinguishing features include intricately recessed sub-dials displaying the 24-hour format at the 6 o’clock position and a captivating movement aperture at 9 o’clock. These elements imbue the timepieces with unique charm and personality. Notably, the SPB468 and SPB471 models are equipped with the caliber 6R5J, boasting an impressive 73-hour power reserve, ensuring prolonged functionality and reliability.

When will the Classic Series be available and how much do they cost?

For individuals seeking a dress watch adorned with an elegant dial at a $1,000 price point, the Seiko Presage lineup distinguishes itself from competitors. We’re particularly intrigued by the updated case and bracelet design and how they conform to the wrist. The three-handers are priced at $1,125. The Classic Series watches can be purchased at authorized Seiko retailers starting in June 2024.

Editors' Recommendations