 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Grand Seiko adds to their Snowflake lineup with a new titanium watch

Grand Seiko adds to their snowflake lineup

Sarah Veldman
By
Grand Seiko snowflake SBGX355 on wrist
Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko unveiled its latest watch: the Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355G. This new addition to the Snowflake collection epitomizes the brand’s dedication to excellence, marrying exquisite design with cutting-edge technology to create a timepiece that transcends expectations.

The Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355G

The Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355G holds significance within the realm of luxury watches for men for several compelling reasons. Firstly, it represents the evolution of Grand Seiko’s Snowflake collection, renowned for its distinctive dial inspired by the ethereal beauty of snow. This new iteration builds upon that legacy, offering enthusiasts a fresh interpretation of the iconic aesthetic.

Recommended Videos

Technical specifications

The exterior of the SBGX355G is constructed from high-intensity titanium, known for its durability and lightweight properties. Its screw case back ensures secure protection for the intricate mechanisms within, while the dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating guarantees exceptional visibility and protection against scratches and glare. With a case size measuring 37.0mm in diameter, 44.6mm lug-to-lug, and a thickness of 10.6mm, the SBGX355G strikes the perfect balance between elegance and wearability. The band, with a width of 19mm, features a three-fold clasp with push button release, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for the wearer. Additionally, the perimeter of the band measures 193mm, catering to a variety of wrist sizes.

Related

Powered by a quartz movement caliber no. 9F62, the SBGX355G delivers remarkable accuracy, with a deviation of just ±10 seconds per year. This level of precision is essential for those who demand reliability and performance from their timepieces. Furthermore, the SBGX355G boasts a water resistance of 10 bar, making it suitable for everyday wear and water-related activities.

Grand Seiko snowflake SBGX355
Grand Seiko

The aesthetics

The latest iteration of the Snowflake Quartz proudly showcases its hallmark dial adorned with a mesmerizing windswept snowy texture. This distinctive feature is further accentuated by a sleek black minute track and meticulously crafted and applied indexes. Positioned at the 3 o’clock mark, a practical date window adorned with a polished frame seamlessly integrates into the overall aesthetic. Turning attention to the case, Grand Seiko has opted for a striking contrast with a glossy and angular bezel juxtaposed against matte-finished lugs.

The verdict

The introduction of the Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355 addresses a longstanding demand among  Grand Seiko watches enthusiasts and prospective buyers for an expanded range of quartz options within the Grand Seiko collection. This release prompts a reevaluation: if this offering fails to resonate with the audience, one might question whether the vocal community advocating for quartz timepieces truly represents a significant market segment, or if their enthusiasm is merely superficial. Its combination of impeccable craftsmanship, renowned design, and reliable quartz movement undoubtedly satisfies the craving for luxury and precision in the discerning collector’s repertoire.

Grand Seiko snowflake SBGX355
Grand Seiko

Where to buy the Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355G

Enthusiasts eager to acquire the Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355G can do so through authorized Grand Seiko retailers. Whether purchased as a personal indulgence or a gift for a discerning gentleman, the SBGX355G promises to impress with its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

The Grand Seiko Snowflake SBGX355, crafted in midsize dimensions from High-Intensity Titanium, bears an official price tag of $3,800 USD.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
These are the top 10 most popular watches for men right now
Check out the top ten most Googled watches for men
A row of four luxury watches.

It seems everyone was looking to upgrade their wrist game in 2023. Or, at least, everyone was curious to know which luxury watches were the most sought-after. If you want to grab one for yourself or just want to creep, we have the top ten most popular watches Googled throughout the year, thanks to Watchfinder & Co. doing all the wrist work.

The top ten most Googled watches for men
1. Rolex Submariner
The Rolex Submariner is the perfect companion for a diver, having a depth range of 1,000 feet, thanks to its watertight Oyster case. A price tag of around $22,000 for a pre-owned Submariner still landed the timepiece with over 8.4 million searches to get that number one spot for the most Googled watch for men.
2. Rolex Daytona
One look at the face of the Rolex Daytona is all you need to understand why it was the second most Googled watch. Additional treats like the bezel keeping the crystal in place and the chronograph to measure speeds up to 400 miles per hour justify why over 7.7 million people searched for this beauty in 2023.
3. Omega Speedmaster
The beauty that pours from the Omega Speedmaster is matched by the precision this Swiss-made watch offers. Omega's have a space-rich history, with the Speedmaster getting over 5.5 million searches across the internet universe.
4. Rolex Datejust
If you want a stunningly chic watch, you and 5.4 million other people have good taste. You find more and more details the longer you look at the Rolex Datejust, but a favorite part is the fun peek-a-boo cutout window for the date.
5. Omega Seamaster
The Seamaster carries all of the distinctive style you'd expect from Omega, but is one of the more reasonably priced luxury watches that was searched for in 2023. At least 5 million people are curious to see how the Seamaster works 300 meters below the water's surface.
6. Rolex Oyster Perpetual
We can't get over the Rolex Oyster Perpetual with the celebration motif dial. It's unique, it's whimsical, it's bold — and over 4.3 million people checked it out online to see if they wanted to add it to their watch collection.
7. Cartier Santos
If aviation is more your vibe, the Cartier Santos is the one for you. The watch was originally made for pilots to be able to do a mid-flight time check, but the exposed screws would have us — and the 3.6 million people who Googled it — looking at the Santos more often than that.
8. Patek Philippe Nautilus
For a sporty type of look, the Patek Phillippe Nautilus is the one to put your money on. Almost 3 million fellow people looked to see if this watch would help motivate them to live a more active lifestyle.
9. Cartier Tank
The Cartier Tank was modeled after the actual tanks used in battle in WWI, and close to 2.8 million Googlers wanted to see if their wrist needed a historic sense of style.
10. Rolex Day-Date
The Rolex Day-Date delivers what its name says — with cozy windows for the day at the top and the date on the side that attracted over 2.6 million people to get the details on the watch.

Read more
G-SHOCK, Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer collaborate on final watch in John Mayer series
G-SHOCK, Hodinkee bring end to John Mayer series
Ben Clymer in office wearing G-SHOCK collaboration

In a remarkable collaboration between horological titans, Hodinkee and G-SHOCK, the unveiling of the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer marks a milestone in the world of luxury watches. This fusion of expertise and innovation brings forth a timepiece that resonates deeply with aficionados and enthusiasts alike.

Having immersed himself in diverse G-SHOCK collaborations alongside luminaries like John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Elijah Funk of Online Ceramics over the past three years, Ben Clymer, the astute founder and Executive Chairman of Hodinkee, has embarked on a new journey. With a rich legacy spanning fifteen years of crafting under the Hodinkee banner and collaborating with esteemed brands such as Omega, IWC, and Hermès, Clymer sets his sights on a groundbreaking venture. Forging ahead with his inaugural solo project, Clymer seeks to present the Hodinkee community with an accessible masterpiece that transcends financial constraints and instills a sense of pride.

Read more
Hublot, Cartier, Chopard, and more: Elton John’s collection of watches is headed for auction
Want a vintage watch? Buy one of Elton John's watches
Elton John singing with red glasses

Renowned musician and style icon Sir Elton John is not only celebrated for his legendary music career but also for his exquisite taste in watches. A selection from his eclectic watch collection, including coveted pieces from luxury brands like Hublot, Cartier, and Chopard, is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction.

Every single one of the 31 timepieces lined up for the auction block as part of the "Goodbye Peachtree Road" sale exudes the unmistakable essence of Sir Elton John himself. Kicking off on February 9th, Christie's will kickstart a series of eight auctions unveiling treasures from Sir Elton John's former Atlanta abode. Dubbed the "Goodbye Peachtree Road" sales, these events promise a treasure trove of eclectic delights, spanning from photographs, artworks, and fashion pieces to costumes and, of course, an array of meticulously chosen watches by the musical maestro.

Read more