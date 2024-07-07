Check out the Bravur Grande Boucle IV

The Tour de France is the pinnacle of the cycling world, and it’s only just that it gets a special edition watch for the occasion. Thanks to Bravur, the newest addition to their Grand Tour series is a must-have for anyone looking to celebrate the event. With their new Grande Boucle IV watch, Bravur brings all of the elegance and history of the Tour de France into a timepiece that’s ready for cycling and non-cycling days. With subtle details that bring in the richness of the event, this watch is a special piece that will likely become a fan favorite. As it is Bravur has a series of collections that pay homage to the greatest races in the world, and with the Boucle IV watch, this fourth watch is set to be the ultimate rendition that encapsulates all that the Tour de France embodies.

Grand Tour- La Grande Boucle IV

Not only is La Grand Boucle IV made with the high quality that surrounds Bravur, but it’s the small subtle details that truly bring the spirit of the Tour de France. With a 38.2mm stainless steel case and sapphire crystal caseback, this timepiece is sleek and modern. However, it’s the silver white with tarmac texture and polka dot pattern on the dial that gives it its character. Complete with a checkered finish line pattern on the rotor visible through the clear caseback, this watch does contain symbols of the sport. Perhaps the most obvious symbol of the Tour de France comes in the shape of the statement yellow strap and the vibrant yellow accent in the 15-minute counter at 3 o’clock.

Recommended Videos

Other unique details of the watch are an inverted 13 on the chapter ring, to avoid any bad luck for cyclists. As well, the watch is powered by the Swiss-made Sellita SW511 movement, contains 27 jewels, and has a power reserve of up to 62 hours. For nighttime cyclists, the watch is equipped with Super-LumiNova infilled applied indices, making it easy to read in low light.

Where to get La Grande Boucle IV

As with the previous Grand Tour watches, you can grab your own directly on the Bravur website. This new addition to the collection has a cost of $2,550, putting it on par with the rest of the collection. You can also choose to include the stainless steel Milanese mesh band, which will come at an additional $50 cost. For those looking for a more vibrant watch to showcase your appreciation of one of the most popular events in the world, there’s no better option than the La Grande Boucle IV. To make this watch even more enticing, each piece is meticulously made to order with a final inspection before it is sent off to its owner, ensuring the highest quality standards.