 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bravur Grande Boucle IV watch: A cyclist’s dream timepiece

Check out the Bravur Grande Boucle IV

By
La Grande Boucle dial close up
Bravur / Bravur

The Tour de France is the pinnacle of the cycling world, and it’s only just that it gets a special edition watch for the occasion. Thanks to Bravur, the newest addition to their Grand Tour series is a must-have for anyone looking to celebrate the event. With their new Grande Boucle IV watch, Bravur brings all of the elegance and history of the Tour de France into a timepiece that’s ready for cycling and non-cycling days. With subtle details that bring in the richness of the event, this watch is a special piece that will likely become a fan favorite. As it is Bravur has a series of collections that pay homage to the greatest races in the world, and with the Boucle IV watch, this fourth watch is set to be the ultimate rendition that encapsulates all that the Tour de France embodies. 

Grand Tour- La Grande Boucle IV

close up on La Grande Boucle dial
Bravur / Bravur

Not only is La Grand Boucle IV made with the high quality that surrounds Bravur, but it’s the small subtle details that truly bring the spirit of the Tour de France. With a 38.2mm stainless steel case and sapphire crystal caseback, this timepiece is sleek and modern. However, it’s the silver white with tarmac texture and polka dot pattern on the dial that gives it its character. Complete with a checkered finish line pattern on the rotor visible through the clear caseback, this watch does contain symbols of the sport. Perhaps the most obvious symbol of the Tour de France comes in the shape of the statement yellow strap and the vibrant yellow accent in the 15-minute counter at 3 o’clock.

Recommended Videos

Other unique details of the watch are an inverted 13 on the chapter ring, to avoid any bad luck for cyclists. As well, the watch is powered by the Swiss-made Sellita SW511 movement, contains 27 jewels, and has a power reserve of up to 62 hours. For nighttime cyclists, the watch is equipped with Super-LumiNova infilled applied indices, making it easy to read in low light. 

Where to get La Grande Boucle IV

La Grande Boucle IV watch on table
Bravur / Bravur

As with the previous Grand Tour watches, you can grab your own directly on the Bravur website. This new addition to the collection has a cost of $2,550, putting it on par with the rest of the collection. You can also choose to include the stainless steel Milanese mesh band, which will come at an additional $50 cost.  For those looking for a more vibrant watch to showcase your appreciation of one of the most popular events in the world, there’s no better option than the La Grande Boucle IV. To make this watch even more enticing, each piece is meticulously made to order with a final inspection before it is sent off to its owner, ensuring the highest quality standards. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
These are the Japanese watch brands you should know
Should you add a timepiece from one of these Japanese watch brands to your collection?
Citizen watch in ground beans

The watch industry is an international business that brings some of the best pieces from all around the world. While some of the most prolific brands, like Swatch and Rolex, come from countries like Switzerland, there are a few brands that you may or may not be aware of that come from the Asian continent. Some of the best-known watch brands in the world, and some stellar statement understated pieces, come from Japan and truly set the mark for timepieces. 

While some brands might not get as much attention as others, these Japanese watch brands are known for style, quality, and longevity. With Japanese ingenuity behind each of their creations, there’s no doubt why these brands have the amount of praise around them and why some have lasted as long as they have. With the latest watch tech and statement designs, these Japanese brands are worth their price and have earned a spot in your timepiece collection. 
Citizen

Read more
The colorful Swatch watches you should get before the Paris Olympics 2024
Swatch debuts 4 new watches for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Swatch Blue Heelflip

Swatch, our beloved budget-friendly watchmaker who is somewhat like a rambunctious younger brother that you keep around for his funny antics, has just debuted four new timepieces. In the run-up to the Paris Summer Olympics, every brand has been coming up with its own products to sell, and Swatch may have come up with the best one. Three of the new watches take inspiration from a specific sport while the fourth is part of the Flik Flak range that is made for children.
Swatch Green Backside Wave

Inspired by the Olympic sport of surfing, the Swatch Green Backside Wave will have you saying "cowabunga dude!" This model has a 41mm case with a thickness of 9.85mm, meaning it can easily fit under your shirt sleeves and won't cause a nuisance on your wrist. Keeping it environmentally friendly, Swatch has constructed the case from dark green bio-sourced resin with a domed crystal made of bio-sourced plastic. Additionally, it has 30 meters of water resistance so you can still sport it in the rain, and is powered by an ETA quartz movement. As for surf aesthetics, this Swatch has a silicone strap with a green gradient design with pink underneath and features a surfboard printed on the loop.
Swatch Blue Heelflip

Read more
Hublot, Daniel Arsham partner for watch that will have you doing a double-take
Hublot, Daniel Arsham collaborate on insane multi-functional watch
Hublot X Daniel Arsham The Droplet

Hublot and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham have partnered up, and it's a match made in watch heaven. Both the watch brand and the artist himself are known for pushing the envelope, so naturally, this watch is his debut as an official Hublot ambassador. While Arsham isn't necessarily a household name like Hublot, he has gained applause and acclaim throughout his career with several brand collaborations (Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Adidas), gallery exhibits, and global installations.

For the limited-edition Hublot, Arsham did what he does best, creating fluid, organic shapes all coming together to form the Arsham Droplet. Being an artist, Arsham wasn't going to settle for just any old watch, so for his collaboration with Hublot, he made The Droplet a versatile piece that's multi-functional: a mechanical pocket watch that can also be worn as a pendant or put on display as a desk clock using a magnifying stand. It's a collaboration that has taken the traditional pocket watch and turned it upside down with modern materials to create what is essentially a piece of art.

Read more