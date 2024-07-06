Gordon Ramsay's watch collection is absolutely iconic

Gordon Ramsay is known as the straight-talking, okay, cussing, chef who has taken over television with some of our favorite reality shows; from Hell’s Kitchen to Kitchen Nightmares, and the best of all, Hotel Hell. Amidst all of that, he’s never exactly been known for his high-end fashion, preferring simple t-shirts or button-downs and jeans. Who hasn’t seen that tiny suitcase he carries with him when he stays at those horrifying hotels? It’s barely a carry-on for the plane! But, what he lacks in streetwear he makes up for in jewelry, and Gordon Ramsay’s watch collection is full of some of the most iconic pieces restaurant money can buy.

Gordon Ramsay’s watch collection

Gordon Ramsay is a top chef, a lord of the kitchen if you will, and apparently, he’s a top watch collector as well with his collection featuring some truly stunning pieces, from Rolex to Omega, and Audemars Piguet thrown in for good measure.

Rolex Submariner ‘Smurf’

Gordon Ramsay owns several Rolex watches, with the Submariner “Smurf” being the most striking as it features a bright blue dial with a matching blue bezel made from scratch-resistant Cerachrom ceramic. Debuting in 2008, it was the first Submariner made entirely from 18k white gold, distinguishing it from other stainless steel models.

It features a 40mm “Super Case” with wide lugs and crown guards which houses a Rolex Caliber 3135 self-winding mechanical movement. This movement includes a Parachrom hairspring offering resistance to shocks and temperature changes, meaning this Rolex has an exceptionally impressive performance. It’s a top diving watch with a water resistance of 300 meters as well as an Oyster bracelet with a Glidelock clasp, meaning it can fit over a wetsuit or on Ramsay’s wrist as he grills up his perfected scrambled eggs.

Rolex Yacht-Master-Rose Gold

Gordon Ramsay sure loves his Rolex watches and the Rolex Yacht-Master in Rose Gold is the epitome of the brand. Released in 2015, this model features a 40mm Everose gold case, adding a warm hue to the matte black Cerachrom bezel and black dial. One of the most notable features of this Rolex Yacht-Master is the Oysterflex bracelet that ensures a comfortable fit; it consists of a superelastic metal blade over-molded with high-performance black elastomer. It’s powered by the Rolex Caliber 3135 with a 48-hour power reserve and has a water resistance of 100 meters, meaning Ramsay won’t have to worry about those abhorrent rainy days in the U.K.

Breitling Chrono Avenger

A man like Gordon Ramsay occasionally needs something with some major impact to match his booming voice and ostentatious kitchen personality, and the Breitling Chrono Avenger fits the ticket. Made from titanium, the case is lightweight yet durable at 44mm in diameter. It features a screw-lock crown and decompression valve for water resistance up to an astonishing 1000 meters.

The bright yellow dial features oversized hands and indices coated with luminescent material, as well as black sub-dials with one containing the date. Powered by the Breitling Caliber 73 SuperQuartz movement, this chronograph includes a split-second hand and a 1/100th-second counter for diving, or timing souffle as Ramsay probably has to do from time to time.

Omega Seamaster Professional Chronometer 300m

Gordon Ramsay may be the main character on his reality shows but the Omega Seamaster 300m Chronometer is widely known as the “Bond” watch for its association with James Bond movies. It features a 41mm stainless steel case with a blue unidirectional rotating bezel and a matching blue-wave patterned dial. Powering this watch is the Omega Caliber 1120, a self-winding chronometer movement with a power reserve of 44 hours that is famous for its reliability. Adding to the James Bond aesthetic of this watch is a helium escape valve, which is always useful for heavy dives, and this one boasts a water resistance of 300 meters.

Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon 26396NB

The Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Selfwinding Chronograph is practically the epitome of Gordon Ramsay’s personality; dark, sleek, and minimalist with a modern elegance. This special watch features a 41mm 18-carat white gold bezel with a circular middle case integrated into the dial, a hallmark of the Code 11.59 collection. It’s powered by the Audemars Piguet Calibre 2950 with a 65-hour power reserve. The black onyx dial is complimented by luxurious 18-carat pink gold hands; it’s one of the most chic watches owned by Ramsay, and fits in with his wardrobe of tight black tees splendidly.

Gordon Ramsay: Watch collection

Gordon Ramsay’s passions extend far beyond culinary prowess and a loud television persona, with his watch collection certainly being proof of that. His tastes encompass several different brands, but these 5 are some of the most superb.