 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Rolex Land-Dweller auction reaches $51,250 on eBay

New Rolex sports watch commands premium pricing in secondary market debut

By
Rolex Dynapulse promo image
Rolex

The first publicly available Rolex Land-Dweller has sold for $51,250 on eBay Live, more than three times its $15,350 retail price and confirming the watch’s status as a serious competitor to integrated luxury sports watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

The unworn 40mm stainless steel model, complete with box and papers, was listed by Tanner and Company with a starting bid of $15,000, just below the suggested retail price. However, intense bidding drove the final sale price to $51,250, just $2,000 shy of the combined retail prices of a Land-Dweller and Royal Oak “Jumbo.”

Recommended Videos

Introduced earlier this year at Watches and Wonders Geneva, the Land-Dweller represents Rolex’s most significant watch release in a generation. The timepiece features an integrated bracelet design inspired by 1970s sports watches and incorporates a revolutionary new escapement called Dynapulse, positioning it as a direct competitor to established luxury sports icons.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

At retail, the Land-Dweller appears attractively priced compared to its competitors. The popular “Jumbo” Royal Oak in steel retails for $37,900, while the Patek Philippe Nautilus no longer exists as a three-handed men’s model in stainless steel. The alternative 45mm Cubitus commands $43,263 at retail.

However, the secondary market tells a different story. The post-pandemic watch market has calmed from its highs but remains intensely competitive for hyped luxury sports watches. Both the Royal Oak and Cubitus command well into six-figure prices on used and gray markets, reflecting sustained demand that far exceeds supply.

The Land-Dweller’s astronomical first sale price places it firmly in this rarefied territory, suggesting that Rolex’s most hyped new model in years will follow similar secondary market trajectories to its Swiss competitors.

Two scenarios emerge for future Land-Dweller pricing. Either this first sale represents an inflated outlier that will normalize as more examples reach the market, or the extreme sale price will further inflate collector desire, driving values even higher for subsequent sales.

Given Rolex’s history with secondary market pricing and the general trajectory of integrated luxury sports watches, the latter scenario appears more likely. The Land-Dweller’s combination of revolutionary movement technology, integrated bracelet design, and Rolex’s unparalleled brand recognition creates perfect conditions for sustained secondary market premiums.

The $51,250 sale price demonstrates that despite the Land-Dweller’s relatively accessible retail pricing, actual market access remains limited to those willing to pay significant premiums. This reality reinforces the watch’s position as a true competitor to the Royal Oak and Nautilus, not just in design and technical execution, but in market desirability and pricing power.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Rolex, Omega and other Swiss watchmakers hike prices after U.S. tariffs
Swiss watch prices rise: Rolex and Omega adjust U.S. retail costs amid tariffs
Rolex series for all tastes

Geneva-based watchmaker Rolex recently announced plans to raise U.S. retail prices by an average of 3% starting May 1st in response to the latest import tariffs on Swiss goods. Rolex has not officially released an extended statement on the increase, but industry experts report the move a direct counter to the recent trade policy changes affecting Swiss exports. 

Latest tariffs extend to luxury goods

Read more
Phillips to offer nine museum-quality Cartier clocks across spring auction
Once-in-a-generation collection of Art Deco Cartier clocks worth millions heads to auction
Phillips hong kong auction

In partnership with Bacs & Russo, Phillips plans to show a good set of nine Art Deco Cartier clocks. These will be available during auctions in Geneva plus Hong Kong this May. This gives buyers a chance to obtain timepieces of museum standard. They come from the luxury brand's peak period.

From a respected private source, the collection covers the time between the early part of the 20th century and the 1940s. It puts on display Cartier's high level of skill and invention during the Art Deco time.

Read more
Audemars Piguet vs. Rolex: A tale of two timepiece titans
Audemars Piguet vs. Rolex: Which legend reigns supreme?
Close up Audemars Piguet store sign at night.

If you consider yourself somewhat of a watch aficionado as I do, then you are already aware of the many luxury brands offering top-notch timepieces. With so many options available to men out there, finding the ones that speak to you can be a conundrum as there are a few serious contenders for your wrist. Two of my favorites are Rolex and Audemars Piguet, considered two of the premier brands in watchmaking. It’s nearly impossible to go wrong with either one, and after reading this article, you will be able to decide for yourself which one is the best for your tastes.
Brand recognition

Even if you’ve never worn a watch in your entire life, you know the Rolex name and its status as an internationally renowned luxury brand. Although Audemars Piguet (also known as AP) is not as well known outside of industry circles, the truth is that many consider it to be an even better brand than Rolex, and its exclusivity gives it special status amongst watch enthusiasts.

Read more