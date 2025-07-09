Rolex Land-Dweller auction reaches $51,250 on eBay

The first publicly available Rolex Land-Dweller has sold for $51,250 on eBay Live, more than three times its $15,350 retail price and confirming the watch’s status as a serious competitor to integrated luxury sports watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

The unworn 40mm stainless steel model, complete with box and papers, was listed by Tanner and Company with a starting bid of $15,000, just below the suggested retail price. However, intense bidding drove the final sale price to $51,250, just $2,000 shy of the combined retail prices of a Land-Dweller and Royal Oak “Jumbo.”

Introduced earlier this year at Watches and Wonders Geneva, the Land-Dweller represents Rolex’s most significant watch release in a generation. The timepiece features an integrated bracelet design inspired by 1970s sports watches and incorporates a revolutionary new escapement called Dynapulse, positioning it as a direct competitor to established luxury sports icons.

At retail, the Land-Dweller appears attractively priced compared to its competitors. The popular “Jumbo” Royal Oak in steel retails for $37,900, while the Patek Philippe Nautilus no longer exists as a three-handed men’s model in stainless steel. The alternative 45mm Cubitus commands $43,263 at retail.

However, the secondary market tells a different story. The post-pandemic watch market has calmed from its highs but remains intensely competitive for hyped luxury sports watches. Both the Royal Oak and Cubitus command well into six-figure prices on used and gray markets, reflecting sustained demand that far exceeds supply.

The Land-Dweller’s astronomical first sale price places it firmly in this rarefied territory, suggesting that Rolex’s most hyped new model in years will follow similar secondary market trajectories to its Swiss competitors.

Two scenarios emerge for future Land-Dweller pricing. Either this first sale represents an inflated outlier that will normalize as more examples reach the market, or the extreme sale price will further inflate collector desire, driving values even higher for subsequent sales.

Given Rolex’s history with secondary market pricing and the general trajectory of integrated luxury sports watches, the latter scenario appears more likely. The Land-Dweller’s combination of revolutionary movement technology, integrated bracelet design, and Rolex’s unparalleled brand recognition creates perfect conditions for sustained secondary market premiums.

The $51,250 sale price demonstrates that despite the Land-Dweller’s relatively accessible retail pricing, actual market access remains limited to those willing to pay significant premiums. This reality reinforces the watch’s position as a true competitor to the Royal Oak and Nautilus, not just in design and technical execution, but in market desirability and pricing power.